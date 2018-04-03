Marketing Communications Manager at Infinix Mobile -Apply Now

TRANSSION HOLDINGS, the company formerly known as TECNO TELECOM LIMITED, established in July 2006, is a high-tech company specializing in the R&D, production, sale and service of mobile communication products. After years of development, TRANSSION has become an important part of the mobile phone industry and one of the major mobile phone manufacturers in the world. Currently, it has full ownership of three famous mobile phone brands TECNO, itel and Infinix, and an after-sales service brand Carlcare.The company has set up offices in many countries and regions, such as Dubai, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon and Bengal, and even has built a factory in Ethiopia, which has provided great support for all its brands.

Marketing Communications Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Job Description

Draft and deploy strategic internal and external communications for various initiatives, announcements and programs, and execute tactics for delivering key messages and information to various audiences through various channels including email, press release, ads, and infographics.

Proactively look for and develop new opportunities to elevate the brand and its products.

Leads creative briefing sessions, material development and overall promotional presence for assigned business unit.

Externally represent the organization to stakeholders, interested parties and the public.

Collaborate with sales department in creating communication plans to push products and promotions.

Generate press releases, engage in content marketing, media relations maintenance, blogger and influencer management.

Manage media buying online and offline (Online banners, radio, outside market billboards, Newspapers, TV & other advertising mediums)

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree

5+ years related digital marketing management, communications and digital sales experience.

A Master’s degree, preferably in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, or any related field would be an added advantage.

Professional experience with advertising, Public Relations, digital and social media agencies is a plus.

Requirements:

Demonstrated excellence in strategic communications: writing, editing and content creation across multiple platforms

Ability to communicate both orally and in written form with a clear and concise manner.

Proven leadership and managerial Skills

Ability to work with cross-functional/multi-disciplined teams, or work individually on a project

Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while meeting key deadlines

Knowledge of current traditional and digital marketing channels, technologies, and tools

Sound research skills

Salary

N250 ,000 – N320, 000

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: career.ng@transsion.com stating Marketing Communications Manager as the subject of the email.

