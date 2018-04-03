Job Vacancies at Alpha Mead Group ( 3 Positions) – Apply Now

Our primary focus is to provide facility management, project management and real estate development consultancy, training and professional services delivery support to corporate organisations and private investors with major real estate assets. We pride ourselves in the delivery of high quality professional services while ensuring minimum total life cycle cost of the asset to the owner.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Role Summary

The Electrician is responsible for implementing and maintaining a Preventive Maintenance Program for all equipment and systems pertaining to his field/area of specialization. He performs the monthly Facility Inspection and submits all required reports to the Site Manager, as well as maintaining routine and required inspections of the relevant Systems.

Responsibilities

Able to maintain electrical control panels.

Must know and be able to follow processes of testing and inspecting of electrical equipment, control systems and installations.

Install, wire and connect electrical equipment and control system.

Carry out repairs and corrective maintenance without need for rework.

Interprete and works from Technical plans and drawings.

Proffer effective solutions to identified or reported problems.

Troubleshoot and detect faults correctly and readily proffer right solutions.

Maintain a safe and clean environment during and after work.

Identify correct PPE to use for different tasks, wear prescribed PPE at all times required and keep these in good condition.

Know and follow processes for preventive maintenance of assigned equipment and carries this out with minimal supervision.

Provides accurate time material and labour estimates and measurements for tasks arising.

Able to identify and use the right tools appropriately. No record of missing or destroyed tools due to staff negligence.

Follow attendance policy as assigned by supervisor

Follow all rules, regulations and policies of company and follow all directives from superiors

Perform other functions as may be assigned by the Administration and/or supervisor

Requirements

Proven experience as an electrician

Experience in industrial and/or commercial electrical systems

Demonstrable ability to use electrical and hand tools (e.g. wire strippers, voltmeter etc.) and electrical drawings and blueprints

Thorough knowledge of safety procedures and legal regulations and guidelines

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving ability

Excellent physical condition and flexibility to work long shifts and overnight

Valid license to practice profession

SSCE certificate

Trade test will be an added advantage

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

We are looking for an experienced Facilities Managers with engineering background to oversee all building-related activities. You will be responsible for preserving the good condition of infrastructure and ensure that facilities are safe and well-functioning.

The ideal candidate will be well-organized and able to optimize the use of space and equipment while reducing operating costs. Leadership abilities and phenomenal efficiency can set you apart among our candidate pool.

The goal is to ensure our business’s accommodation is problem-free and safe so that employees can work under the best conditions.

Responsibilities

Plan and coordinate all installations (civil, mechanical, electrical etc.) and refurbishments

Manage the upkeep of equipment and supplies to meet health and safety standards

Inspect buildings’ structures to determine the need for repairs or renovations

Review utilities consumption and strive to minimize costs

Supervise all staff facilities staff (custodians, technicians, groundskeepers etc.) and external contractors

Control activities like parking space allocation, waste disposal, building security etc.

Allocate office space according to needs

Handle insurance plans and service contracts

Keep financial and non-financial records

Perform analysis and forecasting

Requirements

Proven experience as facilities manager or relevant position

Well-versed in technical/engineering operations and facilities management best practices

Knowledge of basic accounting and finance principles

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Good analytical/critical thinking

BSc/BA in facility management, engineering, business administration or relevant field

Relevant professional qualification (e.g. CFM) will be an advantage

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Law / Legal

The proposal manager is responsible for receiving and responding to Expression of Interest (EOI’s), Request for information (RFI’s), Request for Proposals (RFP’s) and Request for Quotes (RFQ’s) and prepares technical and commercial tenders in response to Invitations to Tender. He shall ensure closeout of invitation to bid or request for proposals from the initiation phase to close out phase through implementation of policies, procedures and programs required by the client and the company. The ultimate goal is to assure a well-managed well maintained documentation of client requirements and company’s response with an emphasis on an accurate and timely delivery of submissions tailored to Clients’ needs and to have good contracts signed with the Client.

Responsibilities:

To study ITT documents and have a thorough understanding of the ITT requirements from the invitation documents.

To stores soft and hard copy of all the documents forwarded in response to any request is kept in a manner that it will be easily accessible, understood and retrieved if required.

Ensures implementation of procedures and that records are maintained and kept in a satisfactory manner.

Compilation of existing documents as requested from the ITT documents, creation of requested documents, packaging, and final submission of the proposal.

Prints invitation documents for review and stores same appropriately.

To update information on invitations received on the Bid Board

Identify and closeout required action points within stated time frames.

Compilation and classification of input from company departments and subcontractors.

Carry out Facility Inspection, gather required data, and enter information into the FIDS.

To communicates to the third party via e-mail and follow up to receive input.

Ensures printing, uploading or writing into a storage device, and packaging for submission as directed in the ITT document for submission to client.

Updating of the contact and tracking sheet and the Bid Board as submission is closed.

Follow up with client contact person on submitted proposal either through e-mail or phone call till confirmation of contract award and signing off contract documents.

Liaise with company departments on contract award and transition plan including Operations, QAHSES, Credit Control, HR, Contracts & procurement, and a transition manager from the Technical department.

Requirement:

Sound reasoning and an analytical mind

Excellent (oral and written) communication skill

Good interpersonal relations

Ability to coordinate work around any location and condition

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form

Able to work independently and efficiently to meet deadlines.

Self-motivated, detail-oriented and organized.

Method of Application

Applicants should send Cvs to recruitment@alphamead.com

