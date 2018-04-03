Business Partnerships & Hotel Relationships (Graduate-Intern) at Hotels.ng -Apply Now

Hotels.ng is Nigeria’s leading hotel booking agency. With over 10,000 hotels listed on our platform, we connect thousands of travelers with the best hotels available at favorable rates anytime and anywhere in the country.Business Partnerships & Hotel Relationships [Graduate-Intern]

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Sales / Marketing / Business Development

About the role

We are looking for a smart, tenacious individual to deliver on our content objectives in our hotel relationships business development department. Your job will be to grow and execute on projects that help us standardize the information we have on over 10,000 hotels.

Responsibilities

Contact and rate fixes for hotels

Assist hotels with getting started on Hotels.ng

Acquire new hotels across the country

Plan and execute on departmental projects

Act as the communication bridge between the company and the hotel’s employees

Research data about hotels and come up with solutions that help us operate better

Maintain and update information on hotels.

Our ideal candidate

You are a fresh graduate (pre/post-NYSC) or about to complete a University degree or its equivalent, and you are popularly regarded as smart and creative by your peers.

You have a curious mind, and you are always excited to try new things.

You are comfortable using and learning new technology without external guidance and you own a laptop.

You read a lot on a lot of subjects and you can easily draw parallels on how this information tie into each other.

You think there’s never enough time in the day, and you find ways to automate your work.

You have used Microsoft or Google spreadsheets, and you can not wait to use them more often.

You write great sales pitches and people say you can sell ice to an Eskimo.

You’re fascinated by digital marketing, and you’ve probably learned important concepts like SEO and analytics.

You are able to work on multiple things simultaneously without dropping the ball

You break down your plans into smaller achievable goals while you work your way up to the main goal.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Hotels.ng career website on jobs.hotels.ng to apply

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)