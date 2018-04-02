INSO Job Vacancy : Information Management Officer (Lake Chad Basin)

The International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), is a global charity dedicated exclusively to issues of humanitarian safety and to the operation of NGO Safety Offices (NSO) in volatile or insecure contexts. INSO Nigeria aims to support safety awareness and safety management capabilities amongst NGOs within Nigeria.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Information Management Officer (Lake Chad Basin)

Job Summary

The primary aim of the position is to develop high quality data visualization products including maps and graphs, effectively manage INSO’s database as well as the registration process of INSO’s partners.

The successful candidate will have a strong background in GIS and Information Management, with inquisitive and detail oriented, and have significant experience building and leading high performing teams.

Major Responsibilities

GIS activities:

Identify map information needs and sources in collaboration with the Research & Analysis and Operations teams.

Collect geographical data for analysis and presentation.

Produce high quality maps, graphs and other products to support INSO’s analysis and facilitate NGOs’ understanding of the conflict.

Provide GIS-relevant inputs on field missions intended to gather data for INSO outputs, including maps.

Incident Database Management:

Ensure that information contained in the LCB’s Incident Database is correctly categorized, promptly updated and of easy access to its users.

Monitor the accuracy and quality of data collected by Field Offices.

Registration:

Monitor the registration and update of INSO-registered partners through INSO’s Partners Portal (IPP).

Management:

Supervise and support the Information Officer (national position).

Technical Support:

Closely work with Research, Operations and Training departments in order to understand and respond to their needs.

Train Information Officer, the Assistant Safety Advisor or any other position with data-entry responsibilities on Database Management.

Manage and regularly update Sharepoint folders with relevant materials.

Elaborate materials for advertising INSO services under the guidance of the correspondent departments.

Mandatory Requirements

Master’s Degree or equivalent in GIS, Geography, Information Systems or relevant field.

Fluency in English (Written and Spoken).

3-5 years of experience in GIS and data visualization in a similar humanitarian organization and context.

Extensive experience with ArcGIS for data management and manipulation, strong ArcGIS technical skills including creating topologically correct shapefiles and geodatabases.

Knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant to GIS and the management of information in crises contexts.

Strong cartographic skills, including the development of templates and adherence to cartographic standards are highly desirable.

Extensive experience with Excel, Access and Foxpro.

Familiarity with QGIS and online-geoservices (such as Carto.com) highly is desirable.

Knowledge of Adobe Illustrator.

Preferred Requirements:

Fluency in French (Written and Spoken).

Experience in security and/or political mapping.

Knowledge of analytical software (Tableau, SPSS, PowerBI).

Prior knowledge of the Lake Chad Basin region context ia an asset, working experience in this region a plus.

Working experience with humanitarian organizations, particularly with NGOs.

Staff management experience.

Key Personal Competences:

Ability to identify issues, analyse and participate in the resolution of issues/problems.

Excellent communication, organizational and managerial skills.

Demonstrated understanding of humanitarian principles and practices.

Ability to work effectively and efficiently unsupervised.

Strong work ethic and capacity to take responsibility for his/her own actions.

Meeting of tight deadlines, with the availability to work during weekends if necessary.

The holder must safeguard the access of information by unauthorized parties.

Terms & Conditions

12-month contract with expected start date 01 June 2018, €4550 per month salary, 4 days annual leave per month and 3 days of R&R every 3 months, global medical coverage, AD&D coverage.

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send the following documents below to: jobs@nga.ngosafety.org and reference “INSO IMO, Lake Chad Basin” in the subject line of the email. Applications must contain the two (2) following documents:

Cover Letter specifying how you meet the mandatory requirements, any preferred characteristics, your motivation for applying, and what you hope to bring to INSO (1-page maximum).

Updated CV (2 pages maximum).

3 to 4 position relevant map examples created by the applying candidate in the past.

Note

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please do not send any additional information (such as copies of certificates, copies of diplomas, other writing samples, etc.) and keep the total size of your application under 2MB if possible.

