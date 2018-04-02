German Firm Rates 9mobile Best in Voice Clarity in Nigeria

Notable German firm known as the largest European and international leader in mobile telecoms benchmarking, P3 Communications, has put Nigeria’s innovative and customer-friendly telecommunication network, 9mobile, ahead of other Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria in terms of voice clarity.

In its annual mobile network test released recently, the firm said 9mobile also beat other operators in the country in giving the best quality services to customers.

The global test was conducted in several countries across the world such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Australia, and Netherlands, amongst other key global markets including Nigeria.

The test considered data speed and voice clarity as key parameters. An on-device testing methodology was used to measure speed and latency of the four largest mobile network operators (MNOs) in Nigeria.In the industry report, 9mobile emerged the best in voice and overall best scoring 257 points ahead of the other three MNOs with MTN scoring 182 points; Airtel, 142 points; and Glo, 130 points respectively.

Travelling at a measuring distance of 9,000 km with 17 percent population measured, the test route covered different parts of the country, including Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

This is another global recognition for 9mobile, which despite its recent troubles, has continued to make its customers happy.

Commenting on the newest global recognition, Chief Technical Officer of 9mobile, Mr Stephane Beuvelet, expressed delight at the feat.

In his words, “9mobile is synonymous with quality and innovation, and in living up to this brand value we have continuously infused pioneering thinking into all products and service delivery.

“At 9mobile, our passion for innovation has resulted in the development of state-of-the-art solutions being delivered on the back of our unrivalled network, thereby bringing high value to our customers.”

9mobile recently revved up the data market in Nigeria with Moreblaze – the fastest data package in the country that enables individuals and enterprises to enjoy uninhibited positive online and browsing experience.

The data package will see 9mobile, renowned for its ultra-fast speed data, set the universal standard data benchmark in Nigeria and further bolster its position as the leading innovative telecom company in Nigeria.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)