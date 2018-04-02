Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access Job Vacancy : Chief Executive Officer

Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) is a financial sector development organization that promotes financial inclusion in Nigeria. Established in late 2007, our vision is to be the leader in facilitating the emergence of an all-inclusive and growth-promoting financial system. EFInA is funded by the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Chief Executive Officer

Job Description

SRI Executive Search has been contracted by the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) to assist with the search for an exceptional candidate to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Working closely with the Board, EFInA’s donors and stakeholders, the CEO will ensure that EFInA remains at the leading edge in promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria, is fiscally sound, continues to develop a high calibre team that is committed to delivery and contributing to a culture of excellence.

In the context of increased domestic and international attention on financial inclusion, the CEO serves externally as a spokesperson, offering EFInA’s evidence-based perspectives.

For the broader network of EFInA’s partners across government, policy makers, financial institutions, donors and other stakeholders, the CEO serves as a key thought partner and advocate in broadening access to financial services in Nigeria.

The successful candidate will bring deep experience of working at a senior level in financial inclusion and in financial markets; strong relationship management experience with the ability to effectively engage with diverse stakeholders; and a strong understanding of the operation, challenges, technical and political context of the Nigerian financial system.

The successful candidate must be prepared to work very closely with an active board of directors and should expect to be closely monitored and evaluated in the first 6 months of the term.

Required Qualifications

Education:

The ideal candidate will hold a minimum of a Master’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, International Development, Finance, Public Administration or any related discipline, from a reputable institution.

Relevant Experience:

Minimum of 15 years’ management experience at a senior level within a financial sector or other relevant institution.

Deep experience (minimum of 3 years) working in financial inclusion and in financial markets.

Diverse financial sector (banking/management consultancy/development/research) experience.

Strong understanding of the operations, challenges, technical and political context of the Nigerian financial system.

Extensive network in the Nigerian financial sector, with both public and private stakeholders

Demonstrated experience working in a complex or pioneering environment and in managing change, and creating opportunities for growth

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage and develop a high performing organisation.

Strong relationship management experience with the ability to effectively engage with a diverse range of stakeholders at the highest levels.

Strong relationship management experience with the ability to effectively engage with an active board of directors.

Strong understanding of accountability principles and corporate governance. Demonstrated experience in formulating, developing and implementing new strategies.

Successful track record in management of complex projects/organisations.

Demonstrated success achieving results in a challenging operating environment.

Experience managing technical and operational staff.

Significant professional experience working in Africa.

Application Closing Date

5pm. 8th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s in Microsoft Word format, along with any relevant documentation to Ms. Prysleen May Pabon, via: ppabon@sri-executive.com Note

All information will be in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service.

We will revert to you as soon as feasible when we have reviewed your application.

