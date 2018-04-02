Bayelsa Takes Investment Drive to CEOs’ Forum

The Bayelsa State Government has taken its drive for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to the Africa Chief Executive Officers’ Forum, which held earlier in the week in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to showcase opportunities that abound in the state.

The Governor, Seriake Dickson, made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Agbo in Yenagoa.

He called on African entrepreneurs to take advantage of the investment-friendly atmosphere created by his administration to do business in the state.He assured investors that the state was safe, peaceful and ready to do business with the rest of the world more than ever before.

The governor, who spoke on the topic: “Gas: A $200 billion Opportunity’’, said: “Bayelsa State is synonymous with gas, because there is gas everywhere and as you all know, the history of oil and gas started in my state.’’

He urged investors to put their money in the Eco- Industrial Park, adding that the state had acquired a massive land designated for the park.

“This implies that investors no longer need to go through rigorous search for land. Relevant policies have also been put in place to safeguard investors and their investments as well.

“Appropriate stakeholders have been engaged to stand as intermediaries between the host communities and the investors,” Dickson said.

Bayelsa produces more than 40 per cent of the gas produced in Nigeria. The state has commenced establishment of mini power plants close to the source of the gas and investors are encouraged to take advantage of this huge opportunity.

According to the statement, Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo were among other notable dignitaries who attended the forum.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)