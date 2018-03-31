World Health Organization Job Vacancy : ICT Focal Point Officer

World Health Organization (WHO) is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. It is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends.We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: ICT Focal Point Officer

Job ID: 1801205

Grade: NO-B

Contractual Arrangement: Fixed-Term Appointment

Contract duration: 12 Months

Organization: AF_NGA Nigeria

Objectives of The Programme

The unit will provide the services of information and communication technology to WHO Country Office.

Description of Duties

Installation, Administration and Maintenance:

Coordinate the installation and maintenance of all ICT hardware and software; according to AFRO ICT standard.

Ensure uninterrupted and effective ICT services to the office.

Install and support LAN/WAN and data communications systems as per AFRO ICT Standard (Windows Operating System XP/2000/2003, TCP/IP, Ethernet, VPN, PIX, Firewall, Proxy server, Microsoft Exchange server 2003, VSAT, VolP, SNMP. DNS, DHCP, etc…);Maintain, troubleshoot and repair ICT equipment.

Perform daily server backup of data files;

Set up and maintain disaster recovery procedures;

Set up and maintain security of the ICT infrastructure (hacker and virus protection, protection against power failure, fire protection, etc;

Maintain inventory of ICT equipment and software;

Administer software and updates;

Liaise with other UN agencies and external partners on ICT matters.

Reporting:

Make a quarterly report on informatics equipment inventory;

Provide technical documentation concerning all ICT related activities and update it;Make a monthly activity report

User and Administrative Support:

Provide in-house training/assistance to staff on usage of informatics equipment (computers accessories) programs (software)

Assist in the design and implementation of database applications and other computer programmes;

Coordinate the activities of external consultants;

Act as ICT/AFRO focal point at WHO Country Office level;

Perform other duties as required

Required Qualifications

Education

Essential: University degree in Electronics or Communications Engineering or Computer technology

Desirable: Experience in telecommunications and information technology related matters

Experience

Essential: Two years of experience in administration of information and communications technology. Good knowledge of GSM System or similar ERP Systems; Experience with staff training in the use of management information systems.

Desirable: Experience in the integrating Voice and Data Communications field: LAN design, maintenance and troubleshooting roster configuration, IP address schemes, internet/tunneling.

Skills:

Very good knowledge of LAN and TCP/IP networking, Windows 2000 and XP Professional Windows 2000/2003 Server, Microsoft Active Directory;Good knowledge of E-mail system’s administration (Exchange Server 2003 and Outlook 2000/2003; Good knowledge of computer security including firewall and Virus protection; Good knowledge of Data backup and Disaster Recovery procedures (Veritas Backup Exec is the software used); Good knowledge of Database programming with visual Basic; Good knowledge of the Administration of telecommunication systems including PBX; Ability to analyze and troubleshoot problems; ability to write technical documents.

WHO Competencies:

Communication

Moving forward in a changing environment

Building and promoting partnerships across the organization and beyond

Use of Language Skills:

Essential: Excellent knowledge of English

Remuneration

Remuneration comprises an annual base salary starting at NGN 15,384,565 (subject to mandatory deductions for pension contributions and health insurance, as applicable) and 30 days of annual leave.

Application Closing Date

12th April, 2018,

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Note

This vacancy notice may be used to fill other similar positions at the same grade level

Only candidates under serious consideration will be contacted.

A written test may be used as a form of screening.

