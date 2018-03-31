Primary School Best Graduating Student Gets New House As Gift In Rivers -Photo

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has presented a two flat bungalow (one bedroom flat and two bedroom flat) to Precious Ndubuisi, the best graduating student of its free primary school in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state,Nigeria.

The General Overseer of OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere(m) posed with the Ndubuisi family after handing over to them the documents of the house.Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere while presenting the house to the family of Precious Ndubisi stated that the house gift was one his gesture to improve the quality of education in OPM school.

He stated that he want students in the school to be very competitive among themselves stating that through such the creativity of the students would be unraveled.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)