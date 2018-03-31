Médecins Sans Frontières Job Vacancy : ICT Supervisor

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an independent international medical humanitarian organisation that delivers emergency aid in more than 60 countries to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural or man-made disasters or exclusion from healthcare.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: ICT Supervisor

Code: LS03302

Main Objective of the Position

Supervises and monitors the implementation of the systems and communications’ software and hardware in the mission, according to MSF standards, protocols and procedures in order to ensure the efficient use of ICT systems and equipment.

Responsibiities

Accountability:

Installs, maintains and monitors, the ICT systems and equipment in the mission (capital and projects)

Supervises, plans and provides network security, supports and trains users, applies security management protocols (back-ups, anti-malware, updates and software patching, firewall protection, radio protection, etc.)

Registers, reports and refers unsolved questions,problems and unusual requests, to the respective support units in order to actively provide solutions and ensure quality standards

Trains local IT assistants on daily maintenance tasks and 1st level support, as well as the radio operators in order to improve ICT staff capabilities and to improve lead time response.

MSF Section/Context Specific Accountabilities:

50% of the time in the the projects: Damaturu, Gwoza, Maiduguri and Pulka

Monthly reports to Logco registering all the activities, problems, soutions proposed and plans for following month

Responsible of updating monthly IT material inventory, location, passwords and status

Responsible of configuring computers and printers according to MSF standards and programmes.

Requirements

Education:

Essential, advanced diploma in IT.

Desirable degree in technical engineering.

Experience:

At least 2 years in IT related jobs.

Desirable experience in MSF.

Desirable experience in administration and recovery of backups (MS, C, Veritas, etc.).

Languages:

Essential, mission working language; essential working knowledge of English and good command of ICT English.

Knowledge:

Administration of Operational Systems (XP-Pro, W7, W2003 Server, Linux)

MS Office 2003/2007/2010

Microsoft Networks configuration and set up (network components –switch and routers-, Ethernet, wifi, Bluetooth)

Protocols: TCP/IP, LAN, WAN

Apps development languages: platforms.NET, Java, Eclipse RCP

Configuration and set up of networks: Desktops, Laptops and peripheric

Mail clients: Outlook, Mozilla, Lotus

Picture creation: ISO, MDF, CSO, etc.

Antivirus: Kaspersky

Other: SAP R3, Citrix, Remote Desktop Access.

Competencies:

Results and Quality Orientation L2

Teamwork and Cooperation L2

Behavioural Flexibility L2

Commitment to MSF Participles L2

Stress Management L3.

Salary

As per the MSF salary scale (national contract)

Application Closing Date

5th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Motivation Letters either by email to: msfe-abuja-recruitment@barcelona.msf.org Or In person to: MSF Provisory Office, In MSF Spain offices, Plot 394, Etang O. Obuli Street, Off Idris Ibrahim Crescent, Jabi, Abuja. Note: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

