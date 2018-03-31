Médecins Sans Frontières Job Vacancy : ICT Supervisor
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an independent international medical humanitarian organisation that delivers emergency aid in more than 60 countries to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural or man-made disasters or exclusion from healthcare.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: ICT Supervisor
Code: LS03302
Main Objective of the Position
Supervises and monitors the implementation of the systems and communications’ software and hardware in the mission, according to MSF standards, protocols and procedures in order to ensure the efficient use of ICT systems and equipment.
Responsibiities
Accountability:
Installs, maintains and monitors, the ICT systems and equipment in the mission (capital and projects)
Supervises, plans and provides network security, supports and trains users, applies security management protocols (back-ups, anti-malware, updates and software patching, firewall protection, radio protection, etc.)
Registers, reports and refers unsolved questions,problems and unusual requests, to the respective support units in order to actively provide solutions and ensure quality standards
Trains local IT assistants on daily maintenance tasks and 1st level support, as well as the radio operators in order to improve ICT staff capabilities and to improve lead time response.
MSF Section/Context Specific Accountabilities:
50% of the time in the the projects: Damaturu, Gwoza, Maiduguri and Pulka
Monthly reports to Logco registering all the activities, problems, soutions proposed and plans for following month
Responsible of updating monthly IT material inventory, location, passwords and status
Responsible of configuring computers and printers according to MSF standards and programmes.
Requirements
Education:
Essential, advanced diploma in IT.
Desirable degree in technical engineering.
Experience:
At least 2 years in IT related jobs.
Desirable experience in MSF.
Desirable experience in administration and recovery of backups (MS, C, Veritas, etc.).
Languages:
Essential, mission working language; essential working knowledge of English and good command of ICT English.
Knowledge:
Administration of Operational Systems (XP-Pro, W7, W2003 Server, Linux)
MS Office 2003/2007/2010
Microsoft Networks configuration and set up (network components –switch and routers-, Ethernet, wifi, Bluetooth)
Protocols: TCP/IP, LAN, WAN
Apps development languages: platforms.NET, Java, Eclipse RCP
Configuration and set up of networks: Desktops, Laptops and peripheric
Mail clients: Outlook, Mozilla, Lotus
Picture creation: ISO, MDF, CSO, etc.
Antivirus: Kaspersky
Other: SAP R3, Citrix, Remote Desktop Access.
Competencies:
Results and Quality Orientation L2
Teamwork and Cooperation L2
Behavioural Flexibility L2
Commitment to MSF Participles L2
Stress Management L3.
Salary
As per the MSF salary scale (national contract)
Application Closing Date
5th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Motivation Letters either by email to: msfe-abuja-recruitment@barcelona.msf.org Or In person to: MSF Provisory Office, In MSF Spain offices, Plot 394, Etang O. Obuli Street, Off Idris Ibrahim Crescent, Jabi, Abuja. Note: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.
