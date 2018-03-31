Lionel Messi Buys A Massive Luxury Hotel – Photo

One of the best footballers in the world, Lionel Messi has purchased a massive £525-a-night hotel in Ibiza as he expands his MiM brand.

The 30-year-old has bought the incredible Hotel Es Vive situated along the Figueretas beach, with the 52-room property boasting a luxury pool and rooftop bar. see photos…

According to The Sun UK, the property has since been renamed MiM Ibiza Es Vive following the takeover, after former management company Gemini Group Evissa confirmed the transfer of business, according to El Espanol.

