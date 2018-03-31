Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News

March 31, 2018   Business Listing, Entertainment   No comments

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has shared first photos since the news of her engagement broke.

She can be seen concealing her fingers in the photos. She captioned them;

“Princess Linda…��. #SoBlessed!2018…thank you! ���”

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *