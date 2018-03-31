Greenpak Specialties Limited Job Vacancy : Marketing Officer (Female)
Greenpak Specialties Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Marketing Officer (Female)
Qualifications
First Degree/HND in any discipline.
Must be proficient in the use of Ms Office packages especially excel, power point and Corel draw
Very good presentation and communication skills.
Experience:
A minimum of 3 years marketing experience in a manufacturing company.
Application Closing Date
6th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: recruitments@greenpakspecialties.com Using the Position as the subject of the mail.
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply