Greenpak Specialties Limited Job Vacancy : Marketing Officer (Female)

Greenpak Specialties Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Marketing Officer (Female)

Qualifications

First Degree/HND in any discipline.

Must be proficient in the use of Ms Office packages especially excel, power point and Corel draw

Very good presentation and communication skills.

Experience:

A minimum of 3 years marketing experience in a manufacturing company.

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: recruitments@greenpakspecialties.com Using the Position as the subject of the mail.

