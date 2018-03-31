FireEye Incorporated Job Vacancy : Enterprise Account Manager – Africa

FireEye understands cyber attacks and the threat actors responsible for them better than anyone else.

FireEye learned that technology alone isn’t enough to combat cyber attackers, which is why our solution takes a three-pronged approach that combines innovative security technologies, world-renowned expertise, and deep threat intelligence capabilities. Unlike other solutions, we address the entire security operations lifecycle – every critical issue before, during and after an attack.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Enterprise Account Manager – Africa

Job Description

The Enterprise Account Manager is responsible for sales opportunities of the FireEye family of products and services within a defined list of accounts, you’ll be expected to penetrate prospect target accounts for new business as well as establish and work with partners in the territory .

Specifically, this position is responsible for assessing opportunities, developing account plans, contract negotiations, and post sales account management of the assigned Enterprise accounts.

The successful EAM is expected to leverage and partner with the Channel Sales team on lead generation, account planning and new account development and/or expanding existing accounts.

Further, the EAM is expected to sell the entire FireEye product line and must effectively represent FireEye’s full suite of products and services using technical, organizational and customer knowledge to influence customers and assist them in applying the products/services to their needs, resulting in revenue generation.

This role requires a deep understanding of the market and technologies that FireEye sells, including our business/industry, our competitors and the ability to use this knowledge to plan for the future.

The successful EAM drives a superior customer experience by delivering technology solutions tailored to customer needs and is able to meet and beat their assigned quota.

Responsibilities

Opportunity Assessment: Personally oversee and be the primary point-of-contact for named Enterprise accounts. Key deliverable: Value-add product, maintenance, and services opportunities are clearly identified and validated with partners and other FireEye resources

Responsible for New Business Development via prospecting, qualifying, selling and closing Software/ hardware solutions / services and products

Account Plan Development: Working with FireEye’s Partner and Channel resources, the successful EAM will develop and prepare an actionable strategic sales plan for top accounts with the largest sales opportunities. Key deliverable: Clearly documented strategic sales and account plans, including short and long-term goals and actions for each named account and associated requirements for team members throughout sales cycle.

Contract Negotiations: Participate in contract negotiations for named accounts. Key deliverable: Financially sound and resource supported contracts that are clearly aligned with FireEye’s financial objectives while delivering value-added products, maintenance, and services to meet customer requirements.

Post Sale Management: Maintain awareness and status of all key contractual obligations within an assigned list of accounts, facilitating customer meetings and communications regarding deliverables where necessary. Key deliverable: Customer expectations are managed upfront, with ongoing status project updates, escalating unresolved issues to account team members and/or key customer sponsor. Effectively matrix-manages cross functional areas to achieve a high level of customer service.

Requirements

Build strong business consulting relationships within assigned accounts and ensure alignment of internal resources i.e. Support, Systems Engineering, and Professional Services, to ensure consistency in the planning and implementation of high value solutions.

Extensive experience in enterprise solution sales within IT, ideally computer networking and security, managed services or software

Exercise strong financial skills in the evaluation and preparation of sales opportunities and sufficient organizational and project management skills to manage customer needs and drives issues to resolution; the EAM must also effectively matrix-manage cross functional areas to deliver total solutions based on regional requirements.

Lead sales strategy sessions for named accounts while contributing to and coordinating the execution of the account plans, ensuring the accurate production of account plans, business case preparation, appropriate contract presentation, and the effective delivery of account plan activities.

Collect and communicate marketing requirements and competitive data, including pricing, feature needs, license models and value proposition strategies to product stakeholders.

Maintain and ensure the accuracy and consistency of all sales data across all sales systems

Consistently demonstrate strong product knowledge and ability to articulate our value proposition.

Additional Qualifications

Outstanding Presentation, Written and Verbal Communication Skills.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)