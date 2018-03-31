Chibek Instruments Limited Job Vacancy : Sales/Marketing Representative – Kaduna

Chibek Instruments Limited is a modern enterprise specializing in laboratory plan, design, production, installation and after sales services. We also offer a variety of solutions designed to contribute to research, development, quality control and energy solutions with respect to solar cells and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Sales/Marketing Representative

Job Description

Identify and register with potential clients/customers.

Prepare and forward Introductory proposal and product catalogue.

Market and Sell the products and Services of Chibek Instruments Limited.

Increase Productivity and ensure yearly sales targets are met through competitive pricing and adequate follow up of potential customer leads.

Work with sales team to develop and implement strategies to promote company products and services.

Prepare and Submit Marketing Plans and Activities.

Conduct Product presentation to customers

Manage present and Prospective clients’ enquiries and transactions.

Requirements

Minimum of a B.Sc/HND in Chemical Engineering, Industrial Chemistry, Pure/Applied Chemistry, Science Laboratory Technology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Marketing and Business Administration.

Minimum of Second Class Upper division/ Upper Credit.

Knowledge of Scientific, Engineering and/or Laboratory Equipment or Inverters is an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

1st April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: admin@chibek.com

