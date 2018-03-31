Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recounts Her Grass To Grace Story

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to Instagram to recount how she started from the grass and ended wit grace.

According to her, the story is to encourage young girls out there. The mother of 4 shared the above photo and wrote;“My Dad died ! Everything went down hill. It looked like even schooling had come to an end. All Hope seemed to have come to an End! I was able to stand against all odds beside my widowed Mum. I wanted to be succesful so bad, I was sensitive to all opportunities. I escorted a friend to an acting audition, she didn’t get in , i did. I Found my Future… , It was tough …#YetIwon

Fastforward to the Ban on Top actors. Everyone was banned for one year. I was banned for 2 ! I had always wanted to do music…my first Love but there was No time. Now I had time, Against all odds I did and Released my First Album “GBA” Had a Hit single “Naija Lowa” Was invited for the Grammy! My song “Barren Land From my second Album “Me myself and eyes ” was adapted by Amnesty international and I was signed to Bungalo Universal ! I earn Royalties in $$$ … Despite the ups and downs ….. yet I won

No matter what life throws at you , you Can pull through. You must refuse self pity or to be a victim . Make your pain your Motivation.

You can Win and keep winning… From Ikoyi to IyanaIpaja Now to the World. #YetIwon

I challenge World Class Manager/Publicist @k3pr and the Indomitable @moabudu to tell their #YetIWon story to encourage young girls out there.”

