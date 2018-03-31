Access Solutions Limited Job Vacancy : Graduate Financial Web Application Developer

Access Solutions Limited, is in the business of IT Consultancy, Software Development and Engineering Services.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:Job Title: Financial Web Application Developer

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum of HND in a related discipline

Experience in Financial/Accounting/ Banking web development is required.

Good Knowledge of object oriented PHP

Strong experience with PHP MVC Frameworks and MySQL.

Strong experience with HTML, CSS and JavaScript/jQuery.

Knowledge of web application security principles, will be a plus.

Proficiency in cross-browser/cross-platform issues, DOM and web standards.

Good database management skills in MySQL is required.

GUI design experience is required.

Strong object-oriented design and development skills.

Knowledge of web services would be an advantage.

Experience with developing E-commerce applications will be an advantage

Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines and required quality standards

Ability to multi-task and prioritize responsibilities

Excellent oral and written communication

Strong Project Management skills

Strong analytical and debugging skills.

Minimum of 1-3 years commercial software product development.

Personal Characteristics:

Ability to work well independently and as part of a team.

Ability to work with minimal supervision within a fast-paced environment.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae to: info@accessng.com Candidate should clearly state the position they are applying for as subject of the email e.g. Financial Web Application Developer Note: Only shortlisted candidates would be contacted

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)