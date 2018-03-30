Wichita Undergraduate Scholarships for International Students in USA, 2018 – Apply Now

The Wichita State University is offering Wichita Scholarships for International Undergraduate Students in USA, 2018. It is a Merit-Based Scholarships for new international undergraduate students applying for Fall Semester 2018.Wichita State University is a public research university in Wichita, Kansas, United States.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for the study of the subjects in the university.

Scholarship Benefits:

Non-renewable scholarships ranging from US$2,500 to US$5,000.

To be taken in(Country):

USA

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

International students are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

be a new international undergraduate student applying for Fall Semester 2018

Must be on an F-1 visa.

Freshmen or transfer students are both eligible

Intensive English students with undergraduate admission are eligible

Students must have admission or readmission to an undergraduate program by June 1, 2018.

Application Deadline:

1st June 2018

Application Procedure:

Scholarship essay requirements

The scholarship essay must discuss Why you apply to Wichita State University and at least one of the areas below:

– Awards or achievements

– Leadership positions you have held

– Community service experience

• The essay must be one page only

• The essay must be type in a Word file (.doc or docx)

• Guest students and exchange students are NOT eligible

• You must include your name AND the word “scholarship” in the file name in all files that you upload. For examples: Michael Jackson Scholarship Essay.doc

How to Apply:

Complete the Scholarship Application

Upload the essay and any award or certificates that support the essay

Are you a transfer student from another U.S. School? Apply for an International Transfer Scholarship

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application

and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

