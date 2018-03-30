Saint Leo University Online MBA Scholarships in USA, 2018 – Apply Now

The Saint Leo University is making available scholarship opportunity at Saint Leo University Online MBA Scholarships in USA, 2018, equivalent to a savings of $6,000 over the course of a qualifying student’s program.

The Saint Leo University is a private, nonprofit, Roman Catholic liberal arts university established in 1889. Its primary campus is located in St. Leo, Florida, 35 miles north of Tampa in Pasco County.

Scholarship TypeOffers are available to pursue MBA Online.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for study in the field of business administration.

Scholarship Benefits:

University is pleased to offer a scholarship opportunity equivalent to a savings of $6,000 over the course of a qualifying student’s program.

To be taken in(Country):

USA

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

US citizens are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Students must be new for the 2018 – Summer 1 term.

Applicants must be seeking to pursue the MBA program Online (online only format).

Candidates must meet all admissions, academic and programmatic requirements in order to be eligible for this one-time scholarship opportunity, including the submission of official transcripts.

Interested Students must have achieve a 3.25 GPA in their complete undergraduate or graduate program at a regionally accredited institution.

Application Deadline:

20th April 2018

Application Procedure:

The mode of applying is online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Scholarship Link

and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

