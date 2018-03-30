MIT – Zaragoza Master Essay Competition 2018 -Apply Now

Hurry now and apply for the MIT – Zaragoza Master Essay Competition.The competition is designed for Spanish Students admitted to the MIT-Zaragoza Master of Engineering in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (ZLOG) program are eligibe to apply. The Winner gets a full Tuition Fee offer to Study in Spain.The MIT Zaragoza Master of Engineering in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (ZLOG) offers the unique combination of a world class supply chain degree taught in a truly global setting. Created in 2004 in collaboration with the leading university in the field, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this program prepares you to make an impact on a wide range of industries worldwide.

Zaragoza Logistics Center (ZLC) is a research institute established by the Government of Aragon in Spain in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Zaragoza. Founded in 2003.

The ZLC Master Essay Competition gives our Spanish candidates, from diverse educational backgrounds, a unique platform from where to express their knowledge and views about Supply Chain Management and its future development.

Competion Benefits:

The competition has one award consisting of 100% reduction in tuition for the ZLOG program, which currently amounts to € 24,000.

Level/Field of Study:

The Programme is designed for students pursuing their Master of Engineering in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (ZLOG) program.

Host Nationality:

At Zaragoza Logistics Center (ZLC) in Spain.

Competition Requirements:

Scholarships are awarded only to Spanish candidates who have been admitted to the MIT-Zaragoza Master of Engineering in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (ZLOG) program through ZLC‘s regular admissions procedure.

Eligible Nationality

Only Spanish students are welcome to apply.

How to Apply for the Scholarship:

Candidates are required to provide an essay along with identity card and letter of admission. Contributors are encouraged to provide aspects and perspectives which enrich the suggested topic.

Submission Deadline

30 June every year.

Website and Application Link

