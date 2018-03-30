Hempawa Consult Job Vacancy : Corporate Executive Driver

Hempawa Consult – Our client, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Corporate Executive DriverSkills / Abilities
Essential Requirements:

Must have a valid driving license
SSCE/OND in any discipline
Must have at least 5 years driving experience
Must be able to communicate verbally and in written form
Must be very familiar with Lagos roads

Personal Skills:

Autonomy, discipline, adaptability,
A strong sense of diplomacy, sociability and interpersonal communication

Additional Requirements:

Ability to handle latest Cars, SUV’S and Hilux Trucks with GPS
Proof of corporate organization work experience
Defensive Driving training – A plus

Application Closing Date
30th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: career@hempawaconsult.com

