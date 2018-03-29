WireMyCake Job Vacancy : Logistics and Delivery Personnel -Apply Now

WireMyCake is a Cake and Confectioneries Company. We believe that every celebration matters and that everybody and milestones deserve to be celebrated. With this mission, we have built a reputation of fast and reliable service to over ten thousand (10,000) customers, retaining 70% of them, all within two years of existence.We make yummy, beautiful and quality Celebration Cakes, Cupcakes, Wedding Cakes, Cake Parfait and Doughnuts which can be delivered any day, anytime, anywhere.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Logistics and Delivery Personnel

Responsibilities

Deliver a wide variety of items to different addresses and through different routes

Follow routes and time schedule

Requirements

Strong customer service skills

Must possess a positive and professional attitude

Must have integrity and must be reliable

Should be resident in Iyana ipaja, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ikotun and environs.

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: careers@wiremycake.com

