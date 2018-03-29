WireMyCake Job Vacancy : Logistics and Delivery Personnel -Apply Now
WireMyCake is a Cake and Confectioneries Company. We believe that every celebration matters and that everybody and milestones deserve to be celebrated. With this mission, we have built a reputation of fast and reliable service to over ten thousand (10,000) customers, retaining 70% of them, all within two years of existence.We make yummy, beautiful and quality Celebration Cakes, Cupcakes, Wedding Cakes, Cake Parfait and Doughnuts which can be delivered any day, anytime, anywhere.
Job Title: Logistics and Delivery Personnel
Responsibilities
Deliver a wide variety of items to different addresses and through different routes
Follow routes and time schedule
Requirements
Strong customer service skills
Must possess a positive and professional attitude
Must have integrity and must be reliable
Should be resident in Iyana ipaja, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ikotun and environs.
Application Closing Date
30th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: careers@wiremycake.com
