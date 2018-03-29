University of Ibadan To Expel Over 320 Students For Poor Results

Professor Idowu Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan has revealed that the institution would expel about 328 students for what he called ‘shameful academic results’ in the recently concluded 2016/2017 academic session.

The UI’s Vice Chancellor, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan Wednesday blamed the situation on the absence of Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination test before the affected students were admitted.

Prof. Olayinka revealed further that the university compiled the list of the affected students following the “meeting of the University Senate held on March 19 and 20 to deliberate on the 2016/2017 academic results of the final year and non – final year students.”

He said the affected students did not meet up with the minimum condition approved by the university Senate.He said, “One out of every nine of the 100 level students did not meet the minimum condition to retain their studentship.”

