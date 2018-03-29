Latest Job Opportunities at Plan International Nigeria (9 Positions)

Plan International Nigeria is part is the global federation of Plan International and was registered as a National Organization in 2014 in Nigeria. Plan International works in 52 developing Countries across

Africa, Asia and the Americas. Plan’s Global Strategic Goals (2017-2022) is to advance Children’s Rights and Equality for Girls ad our Ambition is, “together, we take action so that 100 million girls learn, lead,

decide and thrive”. We reach as many children as possible, particularly those who are excluded or marginalised through the delivery of high-quality programmes that deliver long-lasting benefits to children and their communities.

Plan International officially started operations in Nigeria in 2014 and works to strengthen and promote the rights of children. Our programme is currently focused on basic education; improve community health

services, youth and citizens’ participation in governance and creating economic opportunities and livelihoods for the poor, building resilient communities through our emergency and humanitarian response

in the Northeast. Plan Nigeria works with communities, civil society organizations, development partners, government at all levels and the private sector.

We are looking for passionate, experienced and dedicated professionals for our Humanitarian Response and Development programme in Maiduguri, Mubi, Monguno, Sokoto and Abuja

Deputy Emergency Response Manager

Functional Area Programmes

Reports to

Emergency Response Manager

Location Maiduguri (withfrequent travel to

Mubi & Abuja)

Travel required Frequent

Effective Date March 2018 Grade E

ROLE PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is to support the international Emergency Response Manager (ERM) who is leading the emergency response work of Plan International Nigeria in the North East. The role will

particularly be responsible for operational activities including dealing with issues of Finance, Human resources Admin and logistics.

The ERM is covering a variety of different tasks, which includes among others overseeing the development and implementation of the Emergency Response Plan (incl. project implementation of

different projects with different institutional donors and National Offices), maintaining the emergency master budget, ensure the regular development of Sitreps, representing the organisation at various

clusters, working groups and towards external as well as internal (i.e Regional Office, IH, Lake Chad Basin Unit) humanitarian actors, being the overall line manager for the whole emergency response team

which is spread across three locations (Abuja, Maiduguri and Mubi).

To ensure that all these tasks can be appropriately addressed by the ERM, he/she will need to be able to delegate certain management authority and tasks to the Deputy ERM to ensure continuity and regular

oversight and support to the emergency response team. Furthermore, it is key that in the absence of the ERM, no gap in terms of decision making regarding the response actions as well as continuousmanagement support to the response team is occurring.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Emergency Response Programme Management

Provide leadership on humanitarian response operational issues – including dealing interfacing with finance, coordinating with HR and overseeing the Admin and logistics team and any other operational

tasks as agreed with the ERM.

Regular monitoring of project implementation status in terms of expenditures and activity implementation progress).

In absence of the ERM (i.e. due to leave, illness, other tasks) represents the emergency response team of Plan Int. Nigeria both internally and externally and therefore will act as Officer in Charge

(OiC) including all related authority which is required to be the OiC.

Jointly reviewing and revising where required with the ERM and the Plan Nigeria CMT the emergency response plan.

Support program teams in implementation of emergency response programs, including support for start-up of new grants as well as during implementation and tracking of qualitative and timely

implementation

Support program teams with operational challenges by working closely with the logistics and admin department

Support program teams in tracking expenditures and by reviewing financial reports.

Information and Co-ordination

Representing Plan International at all relevant external and internal meetings with humanitarian actors in the absence of the ERM

Support the coordination and interlinkage of existing projects with new projects to ensure coherence by providing pro-actively as well as per request information to the Lake Chad Programme

Coordinator, regional DRM team as well as colleagues of the national offices (NOs) within the Plan Federation..

Participate in the lake Chad Programme NO/CO calls including updates on the emergency situation and response programme of Plan Nigeria

Capacity Building

Provide orientation and guidance on key processes in developing and implementing emergency response projects and proposals to the colleagues of Plan Nigeria.

Ensure that new project designs are informed by needs assessments and contextual analysis

Orient the emergency response team members on the use and concept of relevant human.

Standards like SPHERE, CHS, INEE and CPMS

Log-frame approach and application

Linking CO emergency response team members to DRM related training opportunities

Support project teams to enhance local PNGO capacity on organizational development, PCM and donor compliance

Resource Mobilisation for follow up and new DRM grants

Close collaboration with Business Development Advisor and CO Resource Mobilization Advisor at one side and technical specialist to ensure that proposal/project development is coordinated and well

informed from a technical/programmatic point of view

Support BDA and ERM in identifying potential extension/follow up intervention sectors through enhanced donor engagement

Ensure that new intervention ideas are in line with overall Lake Chad and Plan Nigeria emergency programme and donor priorities.

Support ERM and BDM regarding project presentations to COs, NOs & donors to enhance resource mobilization.

Security

Work closely with ERM and Security Advisor to monitor the security situation and to keep staff informed on new developments

Support staff to implement safety and security measures

Ensures that Plan International’s global policies for Safeguarding Children and Young People and Gender Equality and Inclusion are fully embedded in accordance with the principles and requirements of the

policy including relevant Implementation Standards and Guidelines as applicable to their area of responsibility. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring staff and associates are aware of and

understand their responsibilities under these policies and Plan International’s Code of Conduct (CoC), their relevance to their area of work, and that concerns are reported and managed in

accordance with the appropriate procedures.

KEY RELATIONSHIPS

Internal:

ERM of Plan International Nigeria

Country Director of Plan International Nigeria

Head of Programmes of Plan Int. Nigeria

Lake Chad Programme Coordinator and Lake Chad Business Development Manager

Various departments within Plan International Nigeria (HR, Finance, Admin., Programmes etc.)

All members of the emergency response team (incl. technical specialists, field coordinators, emergency admin., emergency project managers)

Regional DRM Manager and DRM Programme Specialist of Plan WARO (West Africa Regional Office)

DRM/ERMs of Plan International in Niger and Cameroon, other members of the Emergency

Response country teams where required, EiE and CPIE Specialists in WARO and International

Headquarters (IH) and the Country Education and Protection teams as appropriate

Representatives of the NOs who collaborate with the CO on DRM projects in Nigeria

External:

Other agencies and stakeholders related to the programme – national and state government,

relevant UN system, International NGOs, Local partners and communities.

TECHNICAL EXPERTISE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

[This section details the skills, knowledge and expertise the postholder will be required to demonstrate in

doing the job well.

This should include clear levels of technical expertise and skills that support our work at national,

international, and global level.]

Essential

At least 5 years professional experience of coordinating/implementing humanitarian projects with at

least 3 years of coordination/management role at programme level.

Fluency in English in writing and speaking (mandatory)

Demonstrable experience in coordinating and/or implementing related emergency projects funded

through international donors (i.e. SIDA, ECHO, USAID, DFID, GFFO)

Demonstrable experience of coordinating programmes/projects in line with key international humanitarian standards

Demonstrable experience in direct supervision and line management of project staff

Demonstrable experience of organizational representation and engagement with humanitarian donors

General knowledge and understanding of INEE and CPIE minimum standards, Core Humanitarian Standards, SPHERE, Red Cross/NGO Code of Conduct and other relevant

international standards for humanitarian response.

Ability to work independently and as a team player who demonstrates leadership and is able to guide local and international staff if required and also able to work with disaster affected

communities in a sensitive and participatory manner.

Well-developed written and oral communication skills. This includes effective negotiation and representation skills.

Well organized even within a fluid working environment and has a capacity for initiative and decision making with competent analytical and problem solving skills

Works with trustworthiness and integrity and has a clear commitment to Plan's core values and humanitarian principles

PLAN INTERNATIONAL’S VALUES IN PRACTICE

We are open and accountable

Promotes a culture of openness and transparency, including with sponsors and donors.

Holds self and others accountable to achieve the highest standards of integrity.

Consistent and fair in the treatment of people.

Open about mistakes and keen to learn from them.

Accountable for ensuring we are a safe organisation for all children, girls & young people

We strive for lasting impact

Articulates a clear purpose for staff and sets high expectations.

Creates a climate of continuous improvement, open to challenge and new ideas.

Focuses resources to drive change and maximise long-term impact, responsive to changed priorities or crises.

Evidence-based and evaluates effectiveness.

We work well together

Seeks constructive outcomes, listens to others, willing to compromise when appropriate.

Builds constructive relationships across Plan International to support our shared goals.

Develops trusting and ‘win-win’ relationships with funders, partners and communities.

Engages and works well with others outside the organization to build a better world for girls and all

children.

We are inclusive and empowering

We empower our staff to give their best and develop their potential

We respect all people, appreciate differences and challenge equality in our programs and our workplace

We support children, girls and young people to increase their confidence and to change their own lives.

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT

Typical office environment with travels to project sites

LEVEL OF CONTACT WITH CHILDREN

Mid contact: Occasional interaction with children

Security officer

Functional Area Safety and Security

Reports to Safety and Security Manager

Location Abuja andMaiduguri

Travel required Frequent

Effective Date April 2018 Grade C2

ROLE PURPOSE

The Security Officer will be responsible for the assessments, security related guidance and enforce implementation of security policies, guidelines and procedures for the Humanitarian Response Program

with the support of the Safety and Security Manager

DIMENSIONS OF THE ROLE

This will involve, but is not limited to: promoting a culture of security; security incident reporting; security guard oversight and management; monitoring and analysing the security situation in the states of

humanitarian response, supporting the development and implementation of Security related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the Adamawa and Borno field offices. The scope of responsibility is for

both Plan International and all authorised visitors.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Programme development & Quality Management

Advise Humanitarian/ country office staff Unit on all aspects of security, management issues and trends in the North East

With support from Security Advisor develop/maintain an appropriate framework of security measures and standard operating procedures (SSOPs), which will increase Plan International Nigeria’s overall

capacity to protect staff, programs, and property for the humanitarian response

Ensure that Plan International Nigeria SSOPs reflect risk levels referenced in Plan’s Global Security Policy and ensure SSOPs are compliant with all Plan’s policies

Manage the day-to- day operations of security management i.e. guard oversight/management/direction; identification, documentation, analysis and follow up of security

threats/incidents; monitoring SSOP compliance; staff/vehicle movement control, etc for the humanitarian response

At the state level, lead the response to all security threats/incidents in a timely, professional and appropriate manner

Review existing Security Risk Assessments (SRAs) and conduct same routinely in the two North East states of Plan’s Humanitarian response operational locations as well as whenever the security situation changes and advice programming

Monitor and suggest ongoing improvements to existing security warning systems and produce the report to updates/alerts etc., then analyse available information with respect to potential impact to

Plan International Nigeria and inform staff /management accordingly of security risks.

Ensure regular communication with all project leads.

Regular attendance at relevant security meetings and forums for the North East.

Report on security incidents/threats to Security Advisor on a regular basis (including analysis of trends) and focal persons at the district level

Review physical security arrangements including insurance for staff and assets (e.g. vehicles) in collaboration with relevant managers such as P&C, Operations Managers etc, on a regular basis and

implement action plans to improve/correct as/when required

Develop and test contingency plans based on results and anticipation of security threat/risk

assessments and develop staff preparedness/capacity to respond, staffing collaboration with focal

persons at the district/PU level

Ensure that regular safety and security trainings are conducted with relevant field staff

Build the capacity of all staff on security including health and safety aspects under P&C leadership/ownership

Assess communications needs and recommend improvements/technological aspects to make sure that all equipment’s are working and in good condition such as generator(s), radios, satellite phones, etc.

Assume any other responsibility as assigned by the supervisor.

Human Resource Development

Supports the training of Staff and partners on security protocols and practices.

Learning and knowledge management

Providing appropriate development tools/knowledge to staff on security and safety such as: provision of training for security guards; induction on Security to all Plan staff and maintain Security

Briefing for all visitors.

Ensure utilization, proper documentation and dissemination of the following below:

Security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Security Risks Assessments (SRAs)

Security and Safety Management Plan (SSMP)

Security Incident Logs and Reports and trend analysis

Quarterly Security Report

Loss/Incident Notification Form

Resource Mobilization

Support resource mobilization efforts through contribution to proposal design and budget

preparation to ensure security considerations are properly captured.

Dealing with Problems

Use Plan procedures to settle conflicts among colleagues;

Resolve problems that are not covered by established process.

Analyse possible causes of problems and suggest solutions to get them resolved.

Refer, whenever necessary, the case to Supervisor or other management colleague for

consideration.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high, medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit relevant project security briefs based on agreed timelines to supervisor.

Regularly disseminate security briefs to Plan international Nigeria colleagues, and other Plan

International Staff and associates as necessary.

Provide timely responses concerning security queries linked with relevant project implementation.

Report to the Safety and Security Manager

Work amicably with other Plan International Nigeria staff to ensure effective and efficient

Programme delivery.

Keep Head of Health programs copied on all correspondence for BORN and SHOW projects.

Establish and maintain regular security networks with different partner organizations working in Nigeria.

Knowledge, Skills and

Ensures that Plan International’s global policies for Safeguarding Children and Young People and Gender Equality and Inclusion are fully embedded in accordance with the principles and

requirements of the policy including relevant Implementation Standards and Guidelines as applicable to their area of responsibility. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring staff and

associates are aware of and understand their responsibilities under these policies and Plan International’s Code of Conduct (CoC), their relevance to their area of work, and that concerns

are reported and managed in accordance with the appropriate procedures.

Strong knowledge and experience in occupational security and health & safety operations

Ability to prioritise and manage complex and varied workloads, often to tight deadlines, in a dynamic, fragile and multi-cultural setting

Ability to guide staff with limited security capacity

Ability to predict and respond to security threats/incidents

Strong diplomatic, interpersonal, and trouble-shooting skills including negotiation and influencing

skills

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders

Energetic and motivated individual, with a proven track record of undertaking similar assignments

Strategic and critical skills – but also focused on operational results and ‘getting things done’

Commitment to continuous learning; willingness to keep abreast of new developments in security

Able to work independently but also collaborate closely within teams

Ability to establish and sustain strong working relationships with Plan colleagues and in the broader Nigeria community/context

Culturally and socially sensitive

PLAN INTERNATIONAL’S VALUES IN PRACTICE

We are open and accountable

Promotes a culture of openness and transparency, including with sponsors and donors.

Holds self and others accountable to achieve the highest standards of integrity.

Consistent and fair in the treatment of people.

Open about mistakes and keen to learn from them.

Accountable for ensuring we are a safe organisation for all children, girls & young people

We strive for lasting impact

Articulates a clear purpose for staff and sets high expectations.

Creates a climate of continuous improvement, open to challenge and new ideas.

Focuses resources to drive change and maximise long-term impact, responsive to changed priorities or crises.

Evidence-based and evaluates effectiveness.

We work well together

Seeks constructive outcomes, listens to others, willing to compromise when appropriate.

Builds constructive relationships across Plan International to support our shared goals.

Develops trusting and ‘win-win’ relationships with funders, partners and communities.

Engages and works well with others outside the organization to build a better world for girls and all children.

We are inclusive and empowering

We empower our staff to give their best and develop their potential

We respect all people, appreciate differences and challenge equality in our programs and our workplace

We support children, girls and young people to increase their confidence and to change their own lives.

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT

i. Based in Maiduguri and Abuja with travel to the field program location and other Plan field offices

LEVEL OF CONTACT WITH CHILDREN

Medium

Finance Officer

Grade C2

Department

& Location

Finance – Country Office, Abuja Date March 2018

Reports to Finance Operations Manager

Purpose: To provide support under the responsibility of the Finance Operations Manager in ensuring that all accounting procedures for

documentation of tran sactions of Funds Receipt and Disbursement are observed and financial processes and reports are in line withp olicies of Plan International Nigeria. To contribute to the provision of regular and detailed financial analysis report to informmanagement decisions.

Dimensions of Role

Implementation of financial management processes, protocols and systems.

Key End Results and typical Responsibilities

Accounting Software Operations and Reporting:

Prepare payment, journal and receipt vouchers using the corporate accounting software – SAP.

Ensure that transactions are complete and accurate with self-explanatory and understandable description.

Maintain good filing for all vouchers in a limited access area to ensure easy retrieval.

Maintain a record of vouchers borrowed by staff and ensure that they are returned and filed appropriately.

Support the monthly SAP closure processes.

Print the monthly SAP reports for signing and appropriate filing.

Ensure that the SAP balances of the advances account agrees with the sub ledger balances.

Contribute to the monthly financial report.

Support program staff in making payments to participants during activities implementation.

Internal Financial Controls & Payments

Ensure that the documentation for payment is acceptable and accurate with all arithmetic calculations being correct.

Approved payment request should be processed within one week of receipt.

Prepare the Withholding tax and VAT schedule where relevant before payment is done.

Cancel (stamped PAID) all vouchers (payment, journal and receipt) and its supporting documents to forestall re-use.

Ensure all cheques are prepared in a way that ensures accuracy and validation for payments

Issue cheques as per weekly payment list; exception should be approved by CFM.

Maintain cash books, including providing updates to Finance Operations Manager to prevent a negative cash and bank balance.

Release cheques to the right payee and ensure the appropriate receipts are issued and filed.

Perform any other duties as specified by your supervisor(s).

Advance Management

Prepare and maintain the sub ledger for all advances (travel, purchase etc.).

Ensure timely liquidation of staff advances and ensure that more than one advance is not given to a staff at a time.

Make available weekly to the Finance Operations Manager a list of all un-liquidated advances and support with the follow up of these advances.

Financial and Other Reports:

Prepare Country Office’s schedule report monthly for the following:

Prepaid Rent

Prepaid Expenses

Accruals

Assist in the Administration of Staff Payroll

Prepare the withholding tax deductions report and completing and submitting monthly Statutory PAYE forms to relevant Government Organizations.

Circulate monthly pay-slip to all staff.

Human Resource Development

Supports the Finance Operations Manager in strengthening financial records, documentation and controls and builds capacity of staff to ensure a high level of quality

financial records and management.

Learning and knowledge management

Shares relevant financial information as required by Supervisor to supports the proper documentation of all financial transactions on the projects.

Participates in global/regional projects/networks as requested.

Resource Mobilisation

Support resource mobilization efforts through contribution to budget preparation for proposal writing and related engagement.

Dealing with Problems

Use Plan procedures to settle conflicts among colleagues;

Resolve problems that are not covered by established process.

Analyse possible causes of problems and suggest solutions to get them resolved.

Refer, whenever necessary, the case to the Finance Operations Manager for consideration.

Communications and Working Relationships: Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high,medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit where required relevant financial project reports for domestic consumption.

Provide timely responses concerning financial queries linked with relevant projects or programmes.

Report to the Finance Operations Manager.

Work with other members of the Finance team in-country to ensure effective and efficient

programme delivery.

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours Required to Achieve Role’s Objectives:

Knowledge:

Qualifications and Experience

University degree in Accounting or relevant professional qualifications equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

A BSc or HND in Financial accounting and related financial/Business administration courses.

At least 2 years practical work experience in managing financial and administrative systems for donor funded projects.

A minimum of 1 years’ experience in grant financial management with donor funded projects in Nigeria.

Skills & Knowledge

Basic financial skills

Communicates clearly and effectively appropriate to the audience

Possession of good report writing skills

Passion for learning and development.

Good computer literacy skills.

Team player

Behaviours:

Provides good and adequate financial support to enable Plan meets it’s agreed financial and program outcomes.

Actively seeks for support in addressing difficulties in execution of duties.

Physical Environment and Demands

Travel to Programme activities to support financial transactions where necessary.

Level of Contact with Children:

Low contact- the job responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have very infrequent contact with children. Despite this, it is expected that children shall be protected at all

times.

Driver

Grade A

Department& ; Location

Admin, Country Office, Abuja Date March 2018

Reports to Driver/Logistician

Purpose: The purpose of this role is to provide transportation services to

Plan staff in a safe, courteous and timely manner.

Dimensions of Role

Communicates within Plan International Nigeria. The post holder will contribute towards the operational aspects of the office and programmes, interfacing with both operational

and programme team members. The post holder will also contribute towards the organisational development of Plan Internationals implementing partners.

Key End Results and typical Responsibilities

Duties and Responsibilities:

Vehicle maintenance and management

Cleans vehicle and perform routine checks to ensure it has proper working tools on a daily basis.

Refuels vehicle using an approved fuel voucher and records this on the vehicle log sheet timeously.

Parks vehicle safely at designated place at the end of each working day not later than 6 pm.

Ensures that after hours travels have prior formal approval by the admin department.

Ensure vehicle movement log book is filled timely and regularly.

To report immediately to the Field Coordinator, all accidents or issues involving Plan International vehicles.

Compliance to the motor vehicle and travel policy provisions of Plan international Nigeria.

Staff and material transportation

Transports staff and designated people to all areas as instructed and with approved vehicle request forms.

Ferries goods to required points as may be directed from time to time.

Ensure vehicles have necessary materials such as umbrellas, first aid box, map, fire extinguishers etc.

Ensure that all Plan assets are not left unattended in the vehicle whilst parked.

Files in accurately vehicle log books and submits to the Field Coordinator.

General DepartmentalTemplates (General)Company document templatesJob description Form V4January 12

Prepares monthly vehicles’ maintenance reports for allocated vehicles.

Other services provision:

Dispatch and deliver all documents between Plan and other service providers.

Assist in sourcing for quotations towards the procurement of goods and materials for program delivery as per corporate procedures to ensure value for money is

obtained

Dispatch of goods and materials to various projects offices to facilitate program delivery without any reports of loss or destruction of items

Comply with Plan’s Child Protection Policy at all times to safeguard and protect the child at all times without any reports or incidents of child abuse.

Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time to support the attainment of organizational goals.

Dealing with Problems

Have a basic knowledge of the organization mission and values, staff roles in order to support and direct visitors to the appropriate staff.

Establish and maintain good working relationship with staffs, managers, visitors and partners.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level

(high, medium, low) of the contact

All the staff of Plan International Nigeria

Partners and the visitors

Other plan staff in COs, NOs and ROs

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours Required to Achieve Role’s Objectives:

Knowledge:

Qualifications and Experience

Good communication, interpersonal and computer skills

Class B drivers licence.

Advanced or Ordinary level certificate

A minimum of 3 years of experience in vehicle maintenance and driving.

Work experience in an NGO setup will be an added advantage

Any relevant certification in driving/clerical services will be an added advantage.

Fulfil Plan’s Child Protection Policy at all times to prevent children from all forms of child abuses.

Knowledge:

General DepartmentalTemplates (General)Company document templatesJob description Form V4January 12

Demonstrate wide knowledge of the road network in Adamawa state and all states of the federation.

Confirmed and demonstrated successful experience in a similar role

Good knowledge of grammar, composition, spelling and punctuation.

Excellent interpersonal relationship with both internal and external clients

Proficiency with PC’s and computer programs including Word, Excel, and Adobe Acrobat.

Ability to speak more than Hausa, English and others.

Skills:

Good planning and organizational abilities

Good supervisory and listening abilities

Communicates clearly and effectively

Ability to multi- task.

Good analytical abilities.

Good time management skills.

Behaviours:

Maintain image of the organization by example and outmost professionalism.

Show courtesy and being respectful toward individual, colleagues, superiors and visitors.

Be dynamic, patient and a good time keeper

Ability to listen and pay attention to details.

Good team player.

Physical Environment and Demands:

The position is based in Abuja with frequent travel to field.

Level of Contact with Children:

Medium contact- the job responsibilities of this position require the post holder may

have some contact with children. It is expected that children shall be protected at all

times.

Monitoring & Evaluation Advisor

Grade D1

Department &

Location

Program/SHOW project Sokoto Date March 2018

Reports to National Project Manager

Purpose: Provide leadership in developing and implementation of monitoring and evaluation plan and corresponding instruments for MNCH project andimplementing M&E strategies in compliance with the project managem en t tools and requirements. Take the lead in project reviews, assessmentincluding internal data quality assessments, monitoring and evaluations.

This positi on will also be responsible for developing project staff’s capacity in the area of both progress and data gathering, verification and resultsmonitoring.

Dimensions of Role

Monitoring and Evaluation of the project activities

Design and implementation of monitoring systems for the project.

Act as the Knowledge management focal person for the project.

Key End Results and typical Responsibilities

Programme development & Quality Management

Designs, develops and implements the comprehensive M&E framework/strategy, system and quantitative and qualitative tools, with a focus on health management information systems strengthening

and incorporating mobile technology

Leads regular monitoring data collection, verification, entry, spot checking, analysis, reporting and sharing, ensuring accurate, high quality household, community and facility level data is collected on all

PMF (Performance Measurement Framework) indicators on a regular basis and as per agreed framework and timelines

Supports, coordinates and follows the development and implementation of Baseline, Midterm, Endline and research studies in order to inform the M&E framework, tools, systems and processes

Provides information and feedback to the National Project Manager to inform adjustments in project strategy, and to ensure that the project remains relevant and effective.

Share and disseminate best practices on Program related lessons learnt in collaboration with Health Experts in the state.

Work with project team members to ensure community level data is collected, analyzed and presented for communities to make informed decisions on MNCH issues.

Ensure timely and high quality regular monitoring and evaluation reports are produced.

Set up and manage a project knowledge management system.

Provide regular and timely feedback on project progress against planned activities, outputs and results.

Ensure capacity building by regularly training and mentoring staff and partners for improved program monitoring and evaluation.

Provide technical leadership in operational and programme research processes.

Provide overall technical guidance and supervision to the Project M and E coordinators.

Develop innovative strategies, including application of IT technology, to engage the State Ministry of

Health Department of Planning, Research and Statistics and PHCDA on MNCH data collection and quality improvement.

Establish linkages with M and E units of existing MNCH projects in the state.

Fulfil Plan’s Child Protection Policy at all times to prevent children from all forms of child abuses.

Human Resource Development

Supports the Project Finance Manager in strengthening financial records, documentation and controls and builds capacity of national programmes staff to ensure a high level of quality financial records

and management.

Learning and knowledge management

Shares information within the Programme team about innovative programme approaches and supports the documentation of such approaches, good practices and lessons learnt.

Facilitates processes for internal and external knowledge sharing among national programmes teams in the region and supports such processes between regions

Participates in global/regional projects/networks as requested.

Resource Mobilisation

Support resource mobilisation efforts through proposal writing and related engagement.

Dealing with Problems

Design, implementation and monitoring of project administrative management processes, protocols and systems.

Ensure compliance of SHOW project administrative processes with Plan International and donor requirements.

Manage Plan financial and controlling processes on the SAP program.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high, medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit relevant project reports for domestic and international consumption.

Provide timely responses concerning queries linked with relevant projects or programmes.

Report to the Deputy Country Director;

Provide advice and support to Plan International Nigeria’s programme delivery and resource mobilisation.

Work with other members of the programme the units to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery.

Bringing hearts and minds together for children

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours Required to Achieve Role’s Objectives:

Knowledge:

Qualifications and Experience

What are the primary linkages for this post?

Internal

Gender Advisor

Implementing Partners

M and E coordinators

Basic Competencies

Ability to coordinate large data collection processes and manage large datasets, including analysis, interpretation and presentation of both quantitative and qualitative data.

Promotes innovation and learning

Communicates clearly and effectively appropriate data and results to relevant audiences.

Excellent planning and management skills

Analytical and Problem Solving skills

Ability to contribute to Policy development processes.

Ability to work in a multidisciplinary and multicultural team

Possession of excellent report writing skills

Strong negotiation, facilitation and influencing skills

software/ statistical packages such as Microsoft Access SPSS, STATA, Epi Info, databases (Access) and spreadsheets (Excel)

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in statistics or social or health sciences or an equivalent from a recognized university. Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years practical work experience in monitoring & evaluation of public health programs especially MNCH programs.

Experience in Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation especially in community and household data collection processes.

Experience in application of result based management tools.

Experience working with the DHIS 2.0 software is critical.

Proven understanding of programming concepts and Human Rights Approaches to Development.

Knowledge and experience with Donor program and M & E frameworks and approaches.

Thorough experience with the use of technology for data collection including mobiles phones and Global Positioning System (GPS) preferred

Skills & Knowledge

Ability to coordinate large data collection processes and manage large datasets, including analysis, interpretation and presentation of both quantitative and qualitative data.

Promotes innovation and learning

Communicates clearly and effectively appropriate data and results to relevant audiences.

Excellent planning and management skills

Analytical and Problem Solving skills

Ability to contribute to Policy development processes.

Ability to work in a multidisciplinary and multicultural team

Possession of excellent report writing skills

Strong negotiation, facilitation and influencing skills

software/ statistical packages such as Microsoft Access SPSS, STATA, Epi Info, databases (Access) and spreadsheets (Excel)

Behaviours:

Well functioning and effective gender responsive M&E systems with appropriate tools/instruments. (comprehensive M&E framework and plan)

Established and regularly updated training databases.

Established and regularly updated Performance Management Framework.

Established process for timely and regular feedback of monitoring outputs into project planning and other decision making cycles.

Regular Internal Data Quality Assessments.

Increased capacity of staff in M&E.

Established and effective process for production and timely submission of high quality reports.

Physical Environment and Demands

Travel to Programme/Facilities Units is required as necessary to ensure that programme are

effectively delivered.

Level of Contact with Children:

High contact- the job responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have frequent contact with

children. It is expected that children shall be protected at all times.

Finance & Grants Officer (GIZ YEE Project)

Functional Area

Finance Department, BornState

Reports to

Finance & Grants Coordinator – GNProjects

Finance & Grants Coordinator – Maiduguri

Location

BornState Travel required Minimal

Effective Date

01st April 2018 Grade C2

ROLE PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is tprovide timely, accurate financial information and ensure

that Grants expenditures are in line with specific FAD/donor requirements. The role’s

support is tthe Humanitarian Programs –GIZ Projects

DIMENSIONS OF THE ROLE

Communicates within Plan International Nigeria and with partners and related government institutions. The post holder will contribute towards grant and financialmanagement of the office and programmes, interfacing with both operational and programme team members. The pos t holder wi ll alscontribute towards theorganisational development of Plan Internationals implementing partners Budgets – Monitor the budget of the GIZ Projects.

Reporting – Support financial reporting on the GIZ Projects.

Area of Responsibility – the GIZ Project in the Bornstate.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Grants Administration:

Assist with the grants set-up in SAP.

Support the full cycle of grants management activities beginning from pre- award assessments, monitoring/compliance visits and close-out procedures.

Track grantee contractual obligations, e.g., pre-award conditions

Support the Finance & Grants Manager – Humanitarian and project managers tprepare the annual grants budgets for all humanitarian projects and the GIZ project.

Support the KP06 budget preparation and periodic upload in SAP.

Capacity Building and Support:

Provide technical assistance in terms of accounting (use of SAP), financial

management, financial policy formulation, and systems of internal control tall partners/grantees tensure compliance in terms with donor rules andregulations.

Support the assessments of partner/grantee organizations as directed by the Finance & Grants Coordinator –GNProjects and the Finance & Grants

Manager-Humanitarian.

Review partne r budget and provide assistance and guidance where necessary including the monitoring and interpretation of project budgets versus actualexpenditures.

Support train staff and partners on donor policies, rules and regulations.

Facilitate timely partner advance request and liquidation in SAP.

Review Partners/grantee liquidation and recommend for approval.

Conduct and document regular partner visits tensure compliance with grant agreement.

Ensure receipt of timely and accurate accounting and financial reports from partners.

Monitor the partner burn rate and offer timely advice tthe partner and programs team for prompt action and decision-making.

Monitor and track grants related performance measurement indicators and liaise with Finance & Grants Coordinator timplement strategies timproveperformance.

Explain donor requirements and organizational financial policy & procedures tstaff and ensure compliance.

Prepare and review on a monthly basis, donor-specific bank reconciliation statements and receipts/deposits reconciliations.

Support the preparation of financial reports based on donor requirements.

Ensure proper filing (electronic and hard copy) of grants financial reports.

Periodically update the financial reporting matrix.

Ensure that partners used the standard reporting templates and formats for their reports.

Prepare the monthly GIZ burn rate – expenditure traffic tracker.

Prepare the monthly GIZ cost recovery tracker.

Support the preparation of the GIZ funding/grant tracker.

Prepare the GIZ Projects expenditure tracker.

Support the Cin recharging costs tGIZ.

Fulfill Plan’s Child Protection Policy at all times.

Travel Advances:

Ensure that filing of travel advances, per diem calculations and travel reconciliation forms are reviewed;

Ensure that all travel and purchase advances are liquidated on time.

Others:

Perform any other project related duties as specified by the Finance & Grants

Coordinator and/or the Finance & Grants Manager-Humanitarian.

Human Resource Development

Supports and builds capacity of programmes staff tensure a high level of quality finance and grants management.

Supports the orientation, on-going development/training and builds capacity of partner staff when required in line with Organizational requirements.

Learning and knowledge management

Shares relevant grant and financial information within the Programme team supporting the proper documentation of all grant and financial aspects of the

programmes.

Resource Mobilization

Support resource mobilization efforts through contribution tbudget preparation for proposal writing and related engagements.

Dealing with Problems

Ability tmanage competing priorities and expectations from internal and external stakeholders and remain calm and resilient in the face of pressure.

Manage multiple and work with distant colleagues tform a virtual efficient grants and finance team

Use Plan procedures tsettle conflicts among colleagues;

Refer, whenever necessary, any case tthe Finance & Grants Coordinator – Humanitarian.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high, medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit relevant financial reports for domestic and international consumption using SAP.

Provide timely responses concerning queries linked with relevant projects and the GIZ projects.

Provide support tPlan International Nigeria’s Humanitarian programme delivery and resource mobilization.

Work with other members of the Finance and Humanitarian units tensure effective and efficient programme delivery.

Ensures that Plan International’s global policies for Safeguarding Children and Young People and Gender Equality and Inclusion are fully embedded in accordance with the principles and

requirements of the policy including relevant Implementation Standards and Guidelines as applicable ttheir area of responsibility. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring staff and associates are aware of and understand their responsibilities under these policies and Plan

International’s Code of Conduct (CoC), their relevance ttheir area of work, and that concerns are reported and managed in accordance with the appropriate procedures.

TECHNICAL EXPERTISE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Essential

Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in donor funds grants administration.

Experience working with sub-grantees required.

Fluency in local language and English required.

Preferred qualifications: knowledge of and experience with the key donors in the industry is strongly preferred.

Experience providing capacity development assistance tsub-grantees strongly preferred.

Desirable

Skills & Knowledge

Excellent and demonstrable experience in grant and financial management.

Knowledge and understanding of Nigeria’s policy environment

Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills including good listening skills, influencing, negotiation and coaching.

Creates strong sense of purpose and commitment within own part of operations and with stakeholders.

Holds self and others taccount tdeliver on agreed goals and standards of behaviour

Demonstrates a high degree of professionalism/integrity.

Provides good and adequate support tenable programmes tmeet it’s agreed financial and program outcomes.

Actively seeks for support in addressing difficulties in execution of duties.

Strategic thinking and effective contribution town work and Organizational development.

Sound judgement and decision-making in complex situations.

Strong emotional intelligence including self-awareness.

Leads by example tmotivate high performance of others.

Very strong commitment tcontinuous learning.

PLAN INTERNATIONAL’S VALUES IN PRACTICE

We are open and accountable

Promotes a culture of openness and transparency, including with sponsors and donors.

Holds self and others accountable tachieve the highest standards of integrity.

Consistent and fair in the treatment of people.

Open about mistakes and keen tlearn from them.

Accountable for ensuring we are a safe organisation for all children, girls & young people

We strive for lasting impact

Articulates a clear purpose for staff and sets high expectations.

Creates a climate of continuous improvement, open tchallenge and new ideas.

Focuses resources tdrive change and maximise long-term impact, responsive tchanged priorities or crises.

Evidence-based and evaluates effectiveness.

We work well together

Seeks constructive outcomes, listens tothers, willing tcompromise when appropriate.

Builds constructive relationships across Plan International tsupport our shared goals.

Develops trusting and ‘win-win’ relationships with funders, partners and communities.

Engages and works well with others outside the organization tbuild a better world for girls and all children.

We are inclusive and empowering

We empower our staff tgive their best and develop their potential

We respect all people, appreciate differences and challenge equality in our programs and our workplace

We support children, girls and young people tincrease their confidence and tchange their own lives.

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT

Travel tfield offices and Country Office tsupport grants and finance functions where

necessary.

LEVEL OF CONTACT WITH CHILDREN

Low contact: Ncontact or very low frequency of interaction. The job responsibilities of this position require the post holder thave very infrequent contact with children.

Despite this, it is expected that children shall be protected at all times.

Livelihood and Cash Officer (GIZ YEE Project) – 3 positions

Grade C2

Department & Location

Programme and Based in Maiduguri and Monguno (Mongonu indigene or permanent resident) Borno

State; and Mubi, Adamawa State

Closing Date

March

2018

Reports to Livelihood/Cash Specialist with general supersion by the Project

Coordinator

Purpose: Plan International Nigeria is seeking to engage 3 Livelihood and Cash Officers for the implementation of an early recovery and livelihood project –

Youth Economic Empowerment Project for Resilience and Peacebuilding in the context of north-eastern Nigeria (YEE4RP). This is a proje ct with a duration of 27 months and is supported by GIZ with Funding from the German Government. The purpose of this role is to co-ordinate an dmanage vocational training, Youth Sang Groups (YSGs) and Cash Based Intervention actities in project locations in both Maiduguri and Mubi FieldOffice areas of responsibilities The post holder(s) will support the implementation process by working with field level partner’s sta ff in thecommunity in accordance with Plan International’s Youth Economic Empowerment (YEE) in Emergencies response in North East Nigeria. The

Livelihood and Cash Officer will be supersed directly by the Project Manager with technical support and supersion from the Livelihoodsspecialist.

Contract duration

27 Months and renewable at intervals of 12 months based on availability of funding and satisfactory performance.

Dimensions of Role

Communicates with the project manager, across Plan International and with GIZ Cooperating Partner Agencies including Plan’s Feld implementing partners. The postholder(s) will support the establishment of a robust livelihood, market and cash sectoral system. The post holder will interface and support programme team members andprogramme coordin ation. The role requires strong facilitation and organisational skills along with the ability to analyse and communicate complex information to all staff, partners and

other stakeholders. The post holders will also contribute towards the capacity building of Plan International implementing partners and community based organisations.

Key End Results and typical Responsibilities

Programme development & Quality Management

In collaboration with the Field Team and Livelihood/Cash Specialist, the Livelihood/Cash

officer will:

Implement livelihood and cash transfer programming for the humanitarian response and ensure beneficiaries are selected based on community based participatorycriteria.

Lead in community sensitization, mobilization, awareness creation and participatory decision.

Collect and authenticate all information sheets (beneficiary lists, registration forms, distribution lists, and others) for delivery of livelihood intervention serces;

Support the development and implementation of Livelihood/ Cash component implementation plans to c apture project performance and results, including datareporting, assessments, and all beneficiaries’ registration and in kind/cash distribution actities

Support to ensure that livelihood/cash-specific elements of community and field level staff and volunteers capacity strengthening plans are successfully implemented.

Report results of Livelihood/Cash actities by proding written documentation about progress toward achieng indicators/targets, as appropriate.

Prode leadership at pr oject location level on Livelihood/Cash actities to ensure project technical integrity to achieve project/program goal and correspondingobjectives and targets

Ensure high-quality implementation, in close collaboration with the Field based team

and sector Specialist and consistency in protocols, information and reporting systems

Lead e fforts at project location to conduct project interventions actities (livelihood/ Cash), document results and prode feedback to stakeholders to guide decision-making

Lead efforts t o train partners staff and Financial Serces agents to set-up systems for effective cash/in-kind distribution and crowd control at such events to facilitaterecord keeping

Utilize the pre/post distribution assessment data collected to inform strategic decision-making and project planning

Cultivate strategic sectors relationships and networks, and act as alternative representative of the livelihood and cash sector in FSSWG, ERLWG and CWG

meetings, conferences, and presentations

Support to ensure that relevant data (5Ws, 3Ws and related MIS data) are entered into organization-wide data management system designed to capture, analyse, and

disseminate project data

Support Partners Livelihood/VSLA Supersors in the formation and facilitation of Youth Sang Groups in line with llage Sangs and Loan Association Principles

Lead in the field level facilitation of livelihood actities e.g. cash for training projects; agricultural support; home based skills development or income generation actities.

Lead in the facil itation of youth employment and career counselling for small and micro enterprise, education and vocational skills training for youths and women in inproject location.

Prepare distribution plan for ease and safety of cash grants and in-kind

distribution of tool kits from vendors to beneficiaries.

Participate in field level Market price, cash/in-kind distribution and post distribution Monitoring actities.

xEstablish and maintain transparent, functional relationships with consultants, trainers, mentors, and instructors.

n collaboration with Child Protection team, ensure that protection safeguards are put in place in project serce delivery at all times.

Human Resource Development

Supports the orientation, on-going development/training and builds capacity of field level and community based staff to ensure a high level of expertise in line with

organisational requirements

Learning and knowledge management

Shares information within the project team about access to financial serces, skill

acquisition training, market and cash assessment findings and lessons learnt in a logical and regular manner.

iMore specifically shares information within the project team about protection monitoring, pre/post distribution monitoring, price monitoring, findings and lessonslearnt in a systematic timely manner.

Shares inf ormation within the programme team about livelihood, market and cash approaches and supports the documentation of lessons learnt, approaches and goodpractices.

Facilitates processes for internal and external knowledge sharing with GIZ and among GIZ Cooperating Partner Agencies in the northeast and supports such

processes within and between Plan International offices at Country, National and Regional levels.

Participates in global/regional projects/networks as requested.

Resource Mobilisation

Support resource mobilisation efforts of proposal writing and related engagement.

Dealing with Problems

Ability to manage competing priorities and expectations from internal and external stakeholders and remain calm and resilient in the face of pressure.

iManage multiple and work with distant colleagues to form a rtual efficient administration team;

Use Plan procedures to settle conflicts among colleagues;

Resolve problems that are not covered by established process.

Analyse possible causes of problems and suggest solutions to get them resolved.

vRefer, whenever necessary, the case to the project manager or Sector Specialist for consideration.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high, medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit relevant information for project reports and proposals for Plan

International domestic and international consumption as directed by his/her supersor.

iProde timely responses concerning queries linked with relevant projects or programmes.

Prode adce and support to Plan International Nigeria’s project/ programme

delivery and resource mobilisation.

Work with other members of the project/ programme units to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery.

Knowledge, Skills and Behaours Required to Achieve Role’s Objectives:

Knowledge:

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of Higher National Diploma/Bachelor Degree in the field of International Relation, Education, Engineering and Agriculture – Preferred.

Minimum of 3 years post NYSC working experience in Livelihood/Cash operation

with an emergency or development program or banking institution – Requirement

Experience in microfinance organisation and/or VSLA formation and training including community mobilization and participatory decision making – Required.

Demonstrated experience and capacity as enumerator conducting emergency assessments, field-level data collection, and experience analysing field data and

concisely reporting on results –Essential.

Experience of implementing livelihood projects e.g. public works/ cash for work projects; agricultural support; home based skills development or income generation

projects- Advantage.

Strong understanding of youth and women employment, small and micro enterprise, education and vocational skills training and career counselling in livelihoods related

enterprise- Preferred.

Women and members of Host communities are encouraged to apply.

Skills & Knowledge

Proven expertise and understanding of diverse cash transfer and Skill acquisition training modalities, policy and compliance requirement

Expertise in quantitative and qualitative methodologies, research, reporting and presentation.

Demonstrated strong management, coordination, teamwork and planning skills with proven ability to function effectively with multiple counterparts in private, public andNGO sectors.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English/ Hausa including excellent facilitation skills and demonstrated technical writing skills for report writing.

Familiarity with cash based transfer, group organizing and mobilization for safety net projects

vAbility to work effectively with diverse international teams.

Ability to work in a complex enronment with multiple tasks, short deadlines and intense pressure to perform.

vStrong technical skills, including ability to utilization of digital platform for cash transfer.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office packages (Excel/Word document)

Strong leadership skills including ability to influence a wide range of internal and external stakeholders – Preferred

Ability to forge excellent relationships with youth 15- 35 years in multi-ethnic, religious and early recovery context – preferred;

A good understanding of best practices, techniques for achieng and sustaining

youth&positive engagement

Behaours:

Creates strong sense of purpose and commitment within own part of the team and with stakeholders

iHolds self and others to account to deliver on agreed goals and standards of behaour

Demonstrates a high degree of professionalism/integrity

Strategic thinking and effective contribution to own work and organisational development.

Sound judgement and decision-making in complex situations

vStrong emotional intelligence including self-awareness.

Leads by example to motivate high performance of others

Very strong commitment to continuous learning

Physical Enronment and Demands

Based in either of Maiduguri, Mongonu (indigene or permanent resident preferred) Borno State, and Mubi, Adamawa State with travel to the communities

to ensure that project is effectively monitored

Level of Contact with Children:

High contact- the job responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have medium

to low contact with women and children. It is expected that children shall be protected at all

times.

Project Coordinator (GIZ YEE Project)

Grade D1

Department

& Location

Programme and Based in Mubi, Borno State Date March

2018

Reports to Directly to Livelihood and Cash Specialist

Purpose: Plan International Nigeria is seeking to implement an early recovery and livelihood project – Youth Economic Empowerment Project for Resilienceand Peacebuilding in the context of north-eastern Nigeria (YEE4RP). This is a project with a duration of 27 months and is supported by GIZ withFunding from the German Government. The purpose of this role is to co- ordinate and manage the overall project and partnership activities in bothMaiduguri and Mubi Field Office areas of responsibilities – Pla n Int er nationa l Nigeria’s Emergency response programmes in the Northeastof Nigeria in line with International best practices and relevant guidelines.

Contract duration

27 Months and renewable at 12 months based on availability of fundingand satisfactory performance.

Dimensions of Role

Communicates with the sectoral specialists, across Plan International, GIZ State Advisory Committee (SAC), Strategic Technical Steering Committee (STSC), cooperating partner

agencies/INGOs and field based implementing partners. The post holder will take initiative for project management, coordination and implementation; project monitoring and learning

with strong coordination with GIZ and relevant humanitarian programme clusters and working groups. This role demand dynamic person who is proactive to invent innovation and

high quality work for building capacity, formulate advocacy in delivering youth economic empowerment project with linkages to peacebuilding and social protection work in Borno and

Adamawa State. The post holder will interface and support project team members and to deliver on project activity rapidly and systematically. The role requires strong leadership,

facilitation and organisational skills along with the ability to analyse and communicate complex information to all staff, partners and other stakeholders.

Key End Results and typical Responsibilities

Programme development & Quality Management

In collaboration with the Field Team, the ERM and sector Specialist (Livelihood and Cash), the Project Manager will:

Support the development and implementation of project implementation and work

plans to capture project performance and results, including data reporting,

assessments, service delivery and all monitoring and evaluation activities.

Support the development and deployment of activity flow chart for project delivery that will ensure regular reporting.

Support to ensure that specific components of the project are successfully implemented.

Provide narrative and budget report for project delivery by providing written documentation about progress toward achieving indicators/targets, as appropriate

Provide leadership at project coordination and management level to ensure project goal and corresponding objectives and targets are achieved.

Ensure high-quality implementation, in close collaboration with the Field based team, sector Specialists and consistency in protocols, information and reporting systems

Support project team to coordinate and manage project interventions, document results and provide feedback to stakeholders to guide decision-making

Utilize the assessment and survey reports to inform strategic decision-making and project planning

Cultivate strategic relationships and alliances, and represent Plan in sectoral activities in public and professional circles through meetings, conferences, andpresentations

Support the dissemination of project information among the project team, internal and external stakeholders.

Facilitate capacity-building activities with project staff and GIZ including members of SAC and STSC, cooperating partner agencies/INGOs and field based implementing

partners.

Human Resource Development

Supports the recruitment of field team and ongoing induction, capacity development/ training of field level and community based staff to ensure a high level of expertise in

line with organisational requirements

Learning and knowledge management

Shares information within project team, Plan International and with GIZ including members of SAC and STSC, cooperating partner agencies/INGOs and field based

implementing partners on Achievements, innovations, lessons learnt and challenges in a systematic timely manner.

Shares information within the programme team about implementation approaches and supports the documentation of lessons learnt, approaches and good practices.

Facilitates processes for internal and external knowledge sharing with GIZ including members of SAC and STSC, cooperating partner agencies/INGOs and field based

implementing partners in the northeast and supports such processes between regions

Participates in global/regional projects/networks as requested.

Resource Mobilisation

Support resource mobilisation efforts of proposal writing and related engagement.

Dealing with Problems

Ability to manage competing priorities and expectations from internal and external stakeholders and remain calm and resilient in the face of pressure.

Manage multiple and work with distant colleagues to form a virtual efficient administration team;

Use Plan procedures to settle conflicts among colleagues;

Resolve problems that are not covered by established process.

Analyse possible causes of problems and suggest solutions to get them resolved.

Refer, whenever necessary, the case to the sector specialists or ERM for consideration.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high,medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit relevant information for programme reports and proposals for Plan International domestic and international consumption as directed by his/hersupervisor.

Provide timely responses concerning queries linked with relevant projects or programmes.

Provide advice and support to Plan International Nigeria’s programme delivery and resource mobilisation.

Work with other members of the programme the units to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery.

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours Required to Achieve Role’s Objectives:

Knowledge:

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor/ Master Degree in the field of Agriculture, Project Management and Education– Preferred;

Minimum of 8 years post NYSC working experience with a development or humanitarian NGOs or a multi-lateral Government project – Preferred;

Experience in general program management of a field-based development or humanitarian project – Required;

Knowledge in designing and rolling out of youth economic empowerment and cash assistance programs including assessments– Required;

Experience representing and presenting a new project to a diverse range of local and

international government officials, local civil society organizations, other international

organizations, and the public – Advantage;

Excellent oral and written skills and computer skills (MS word and Excel) – Required;

Proficiency and working knowledge of written and spoken English and Hausa including at least 1 local language in area of operations – Required;

Women, IDPs, returnees and members of Host communities are encouraged to apply;

Skills & Knowledge

Demonstrated strong management, coordination, teamwork and planning skills with proven ability to function effectively with multiple counterparts in private, public and

NGO sectors.

Ability to work under pressure and prioritize work responsibilities effectively –

Essential;

Committed to being a team player and able to demonstrate constructive, cooperative and problem-solving skills – Preferred;

Experience working with multiple stakeholders to identify beneficiaries according to community based participatory criteria – Preferred;

Demonstrated strengths in analytical skills, monitoring and evaluation, learning and report writing – essential

Strong interpersonal, intercultural and communication skills– preferred

Understanding of broader issues related to community participation, household nutrition, conflict analysis, safety, gender mainstreaming, and environment –

Essential;

Ability to work effectively with diverse international teams.

Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks, short deadlines and intense pressure to perform.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office packages (Excel/Word document)

Behaviours:

Creates strong sense of purpose and commitment within own part of the team and with stakeholders

Holds self and others to account to deliver on agreed goals and standards of behaviour

Demonstrates a high degree of professionalism/integrity

Strategic thinking and effective contribution to own work and Organisational development.

Sound judgement and decision-making in complex situations

Strong emotional intelligence including self-awareness.

Leads by example to motivate high performance of others

Very strong commitment to continuous learning

Physical Environment and Demands

Based in Mubi with occasional travel to the communities in Maiduguri, Jere, M afa, Monguno, Gwoza in Borno State; Maiha, Mubi South and Mubi North inAdamawa State to ensure that project is effectively implemented and monitored

Working under emergency and conflict context

Level of Contact with Children:

High contact- the job responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have medium

to low contact with children. It is expected that children and all vulnerable persons shall be

protected at all times.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (GIZ YEE Project) – 2 positions

Grade C2

Department

& Location

Programme and Based in Maiduguri, Borno State and Mubi Adamawa State

Date March2018

Reports to M&E Manager with general supervision by Project Manager

Purpose: Plan International is looking for 2 Nos. Project Monitoring and EvaluationOfficer to support the implementation of an early recovery and livelihood project – Youth Economic Empowerment Project for Resilience and Peacebuilding in the context of north-eastern Nigeria (YEE4RP). This is aproject with a duration of 27 months and is supported by GIZ with Funding from the German Government. The purpose of this role is to provid e timely, accurate information on project implementation and ensure that monitoring

and evaluation are in line with specific project FAD/donor requirements.

The role’s support is to achieve accountability, transparency and programme quality in project deliverable in both Maiduguri and Mubi FieldOff ice areas of responsibilities. The post holder(s) are to ensure that project activities are in line with the Logical Framework and relevant

guidelines.

Contract duration

27 Months and renewable after 12 months based on availability of funding and satisfactory performance.

Dimensions of Role

Communicates with the M&E Manager and across Plan International, with GIZ Cooperating Partner Agencies and field level implementing partners. The post holder will support the

establishment of a systematic Monitoring and Evaluation system. The post holder will interface and support programme team members and programme coordination. The role

requires strong facilitation and organisational skills along with the ability to analyse and communicate complex information to all staff, partners and other stakeholders.

Key End Results and typical Responsibilities

Programme development & Quality Management

In collaboration with the Field Team, M&E Manager and Livelihood and cash sector

Specialist, the M&E officer will:

Support the development and implemen tation of program M&E plans to capture project performance and results, including data reporting, assessments, and allmonitoring and evaluation activities

Support the development of data flow pattern for project that will ensure timely data collection and reporting

Support to ensure that M&E-specific elements of local partner capacity strengthening plans are successfully implemented

Report results of M&E activities by providing written documentation about progress toward achieving indicators/targets, as appropriate

Provide leadership at project location level on M&E to ensure the program technical integrity to achieve program goal and corresponding objectives and targets

Ensure high-quality i mplementation, in close collaboration with the Field based team, sector Specialists and the M&E Manager, and consistency in protocols, informationand reporting systems

Lead efforts at project location to monitor and evaluate project interventions, document results and provide feedback to stakeholders to guide decision-making

Lead efforts to utilize training monitoring systems to track and monitor trainers and participants at training events to facilitate follow-up and recordkeeping

Utilize the training data collected to inform strategic decision-making and project planning

Support targeted evaluations and operations research, including design, data collection, management and analysis

Ensure quality of data through data verification procedures, including routine data quality audits

Cultivate strategic sectors relationships and networks, and act as co-representative of the livelihood and cash sector in FSSWG, ERLWG and CWG meetings,

conferences, and presentations

Support to ensure that r elevant data (5Ws, 3Ws and related MIS data) are entered into organization-wide data management system designed to capture, analyse, anddisseminate project data

Collect and authenticate all information sheets (beneficiary lists, registration forms, distribution lists, and others) for delivery of livelihood intervention services;

Support field level partners staff, community based project management committee (CBPMC) and enumerators in designing, developing and deploying tools forcommunity based selection criteria for the selection of beneficiaries.

Lead in the conduct of emergency assessments, field level Market price, cash/in-kind distribution and post distribution monitoring, data collection, analysis and reporting ofresults.

Facilitate M&E capacity-building activities with project staff and implementing partners

Human Resource Development

Supports the orientation, on-going development/training and builds capacity of field level and community based staff to ensure a high level of expertise in line with organisational requirements

Learning and knowledge management

Shares information within the project team about M&E findings and lessons learnt in a systematic timely manner.

More specifically shares information within the project team about pre/post

distribution monitoring, findings and lessons learnt in a systematic timely manner.

Shares information within the programme team about M&E approaches and supports the documentation of lessons learnt, approaches and good practices.

Facilitates processes for internal and external knowledge sharing with GIZ and among GIZ Cooperating Partner Agencies in the northeast and supports such

processes between regions

Participates in global/regional projects/networks as requested.

Resource Mobilisation

Support resource mobilisation efforts of proposal writing and related engagement.

Dealing with Problems

Ability to manage competing priorities and expectations from internal and external stakeholders and remain calm and resilient in the face of pressure.

Manage multiple and work with distant colleagues to form a virtual efficient administration team;

Use Plan procedures to settle conflicts among colleagues;

Resolve problems that are not covered by established process.

Analyse possible causes of problems and suggest solutions to get them resolved.

Refer, whenever necessary, the case to the M&E Manager for consideration.

Communications and Working Relationships:

Working contacts inside and outside the organization; include the purpose and level (high, medium, low) of the contact

Prepare and submit relevant information for programme reports and proposals for Plan International domestic and international consumption as directed by his/her

supervisor.

Provide timely responses concerning queries linked with relevant projects or programmes.

Provide advice and support to Plan International Nigeria’s programme delivery and resource mobilisation.

Work with other members of the programme the units to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery.

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours Required to Achieve Role’s Objectives:

Knowledge:

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ degree and minimum of 1- year of work experience in monitoring and evaluating humanitarian emergency response programs, with an organisation with a

robust M&E component.

Prior experience with Plan International or local partner organization is preferred.

Skills & Knowledge

Proven expertise in quantitative and qualitative methodologies, research, reporting, data quality assessments, data analysis and presentation.

Demonstrated strong management, coordination, teamwork and planning skills with proven ability to function effectively with multiple counterparts in private, public andNGO sectors.

Strong understanding of M&E, policy and compliance requirements.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English including excellent facilitation skills and demonstrated technical writing skills for publication.

Familiarity with M&E for cash based transfer, nutrition and protection projects

Ability to work effectively with diverse international teams.

Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks, short deadlines and intense pressure to perform.

Strong technical skills, including ability to process and analyse data using one or more statistical software packages

Proficiency in Microsoft Office packages (Excel/Word document)

Ability to travel nationally

Behaviours:

Creates strong sense of purpose and commitment within own part of the team and with stakeholders

Holds self and others to account to deliver on agreed goals and standards of behaviour

Demonstrates a high degree of professionalism/integrity

Strategic thinking and effective contribution to own work and Organisational development.

Sound judgement and decision-making in complex situations

Strong emotional intelligence including self-awareness.

Leads by example to motivate high performance of others

Very strong commitment to continuous learning

Physical Environment and Demands

Based in Maiduguri Borno State and Mubi Adamawa State, with travel to project intervention locatons to ensure that project is effectively monitored

Level of Contact with Children:

High contact- the job responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have medium

to low contact with children. It is expected that children and the vulnerable shall be protected

at all times.

How to Apply

o view the Job Description, open the link per position, submit a CV and a comprehensive cover letter setting your reasons for applying for the post and outline qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills that you feel you can bring to the role to: Nigeria.Recruitment@plan-international.org Indicate the job title and location as subject of the mail, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Plan International Nigeria is an equal opportunity employer ad does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender or disabilities. Plan International Nigeria is fully committed to child protection to prevent children from all forms of abuse. Women are encouraged to apply.

