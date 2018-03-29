Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Mechanical Supervisor

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles. The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: Mechanical Supervisor

The Job

Responsible for directing and supervising the activities of assigned personnel involved in the maintenance of Mechanical Equipment while ensuring quick response and resolution.

Review maintenance work orders to determine priority of need based on production schedules and urgency of problems.

To participate in diagnosis and repair of major breakdown and to estimate time of repair and ensure timely return of repaired equipment.

Carryout planned preventive measures within scheduled time.

Maintain and update a log of maintenance work done for reference purposes.

Requirements/Qualifications

HND/First Degree in Mechanical Engineering

5 O’ level credits in not more than 2 sittings.

Experience:

Minimum of 3-5 years relevant experience in a recognized manufacturing company.

The Person:

Good leadership and people management skills.

Sound Communication skill.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

