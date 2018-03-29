Check Out The Super Cute 2019 Lexus -Photos

The new 2019 Lexus UX is classy. It has a powerful bodywork which features an impressively flared front and rear wings.

It also clothes a cabin that provides a driver-focused cockpit and an open, relaxing space for passengers. More photos…The Lexus UX also features some technical innovations. For instance, it includes the first use of the new global architecture platform named GA-C. This is said to deliver fundamental high structural rigidity and a low center of gravity, thus securing excellent ride quality and stability.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)