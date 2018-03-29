Benin Electricity Distribution Plc Job Vacancy : Trainee Technician – 4 Positions

Benin Electricity Distribution Plc. (BEDC) is one of the retail electricity distribution companies licensed by the federal government Benin Electricity Disco (“BEDC” or “Benin Disco”) is one of the successor distribution companies (Discos) created following the unbundling and privatization of the state-owned Power Utility, Power Holding Company of Nigeria Plc. BEDC is responsible for retail distribution of electricity in Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States with geographical coverage of 55,770 square kilometers. The company operates from twenty five (25) business districts with approximately 350 offices located across the four (4) states with about 13 million people and about 4 million households.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Trainee Technician

Required Qualifications

Holders of Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) with (Credit) passes in Mathematics and English Language.

Minimum ND in Engineering, in one of the following disciplines-Electrical-Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering

Applicants must not be more than 30 years old.

Skills and Competences:

Good Communication Skills

Physical Agility and Stamina

High Level of Integrity

Excellent Technical Skills

Good Understanding of Occupational Safety Standards.

Application Closing Date

13th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online

