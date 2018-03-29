Benin Electricity Distribution Plc Job Vacancy : Graduate Trainee – 4 Positions

Benin Electricity Distribution Plc. (BEDC) is one of the retail electricity distribution companies licensed by the federal government Benin Electricity Disco (“BEDC” or “Benin Disco”) is one of the successor distribution companies (Discos) created following the unbundling and privatization of the state-owned Power Utility, Power Holding Company of Nigeria Plc. BEDC is responsible for retail distribution of electricity in Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States with geographical coverage of 55,770 square kilometers. The company operates from twenty five (25) business districts with approximately 350 offices located across the four (4) states with about 13 million people and about 4 million households.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee



Required Qualifications

Holders of Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) with (Credit) passes in Mathematics and English Language.

Minimum HND/ BSc in Engineering, in one of the following disciplines-Electrical Engineering and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Physics, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting,

Minimum of Second Class Lower

Applicants must not be older than 28 years old.

Eligible Candidates MUST have completed their NYSC Program

Skills and Competences:

Ability to Communicate Effectively

Good Analytical Skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office

High Level of Integrity

Good Organizational Skills

Application Closing Date

13th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

