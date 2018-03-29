BBC World Service Job Vacancy : Digital Technical Producer – Pidgin

The BBC, is the leading international broadcaster in Africa reaching a weekly audience of more than 100 million on Radio, TV, Digital (language sites and bbcafrica.com), Mobile and Social Media. We broadcast to Africa in English, Hausa, Somali, French, Kinyarwanda/Kirundi, Kiswahili & Arabic. We are committed to broadcasting to and from the continent in a style that meets the demands of our growing audience and as well as our language services, our presence in the region is also defined by our bureaux, special correspondents and bilingual reporters.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Digital Technical Producer – Pidgin



Job Reference: BBC/TP/788768/27380

Department: BBC Pidgin Language Service

Reports to: Editor, Pidgin

Contract: Continuing

Package: Local terms and conditions apply

Job Introduction

Africa’s media landscape is changing. It is one of the fastest developing news markets in the world with mobile technology transforming lives, internet connectivity increasing, the radio market remaining relatively strong and Television migrating from analogue to digital.

The BBC World Service remains the leading international broadcaster in Africa, reaching a weekly audience of more than 100 million across all platforms and Social Media. Globally, the BBC reaches a weekly audience of 320 million across various platforms.

Over the next four years, the BBC World Service will be expanding its multimedia operations in Africa by doubling the number of language services from 6 to 12.

Three of the new language services, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin, will serve our audiences in Nigeria and West Africa. They will be based in Lagos, working alongside our operation in Abuja from where the BBC currently produces its Hausa service output. There is a strong emphasis on reaching and connecting with young audiences.

We are looking for an excellent Digital Technical Producer who on a daily basis will report to the Igbo Editor and working closely with editorial teams, will provide technical support to produce high quality output across all our digital platforms in all languages.

You will be required to occasionally go on trips to support field reporting teams in Lagos/Nigeria or abroad.

Shift work will be required which will include early mornings, late nights, weekends and public holidays.

Role Responsibilities

The Digital Technical Producer will provide a full range of quality technical services for audio, video and text to help put the best content on air in a busy newsroom working to tight deadlines. You must be familiar with the latest digital production equipment.

Accountable to the Editor, you will be proactive and be required to perform duties in Radio Studios, Workshops, Edit Suites, and on Computers, as well as on Outside Broadcasts.

You will have an excellent knowledge of local, regional and international news and current affairs. You will have recent experience of living in Nigeria including understanding its complexities.

Ability to work under pressure and to react to breaking news is essential.

You must have work authorisation for Nigeria.

Main Duties

To work with editorial teams to provide technical direction for daily output

To provide technical support to the team daily and including duty trips as required

To help ingest material from the field and convert it into the correct format for editing

To maintain a log of equipment schedule of servicing and maintenance

To provide solutions to technical challenges, to resolve simple technical problems and to report to London any major maintenance problems

To participate actively in daily editorial output and to technically translate editorial vision into reality

To help train production teams to conduct simple technical tasks

To help with editing, mixing and adding special effects to content as required by the Senior Broadcast Journalist.

To operate all studio equipment effectively and in a safe manner, complying with BBC Safety Regulations.

To be able to identify when problems arise in broadcast-critical systems and be able to work around them where necessary.

To understand the pros and cons of electronic audio distribution via the internet/email. To be familiar with audio file formats as used in the digital domain.

To identify the best material and alert programmes proactively to the editorial significance of pictures, audio and accompanying copy.

To alert news desks and programmes of editorially important incoming audio and video material, using various communications systems.

To capture and enter data (known as metadata) relating to the audio and video material and ensuring its accuracy. This data will include copyright information and possible restrictions on usage or re-use.

Required Skills & Required

The ability to operate technical equipment to meet the artistic, technical and safety requirements for delivering audio, video and text publishing. This includes operating studios, computer equipment, recording and editing systems.

Fluency and up to date knowledge of Igbo and the ability to type quickly and accurately.

To support editorial teams in resolving technical problems when they arise.

Recording, ingesting, editing, reproducing and dubbing material, including replay as required by the production staff both in the studio and on the field.

To ensure all output publishes correctly, in a timely manner across all platforms for all languages.

To operate and programme all types of audio and video equipment.

Install, upgrade and maintain software packages, hardware and production equipment, under instruction from IT staff.

To take responsibility for the safety of equipment, maintenance schedules, and restocking of hardware or consumables.

To undertake all duties and activities in accordance with current BBC Safety Policy.

To build a strong relationship with technical departments in London, and the region.

To keep up to date with the newest developments and practices.

To maintain excellent communication with colleagues in London and in the region, and ensure the free flow of information and material. To promote an atmosphere of collaboration and respect at all times with colleagues.

Competencies

The following competencies (behaviours and characteristics) have been identified as key to success in the job. Successful candidates are expected to demonstrate these competencies:

Editorial Judgement – demonstrates balanced and objective judgement based on a thorough understanding of BBC editorial guidelines, target audience, programme and department objectives. Makes the right editorial decisions, taking account of conflicting views where necessary. Ability to take public comments on board and to make appropriate editorial changes to content.

Creative Thinking – able to transform creative ideas into practical reality. Evidence of innovation and the ability to devise creative solutions by developing novel ideas or adapting existing ones in new ways. Evidence of a desire to create beautiful, quality content.

Planning and organisation – able to think ahead in order to establish and efficient and appropriate course of action for self and others. Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources.

Communication – able to get one’s message understood clearly by adopting a range of styles, tools and techniques appropriate to the audience and the nature of the information. As well as the ability to motivate and deal sensitively with people who may be working to tight deadlines

Influencing and persuading – able to present sound and well-reasoned arguments to convince others. Can draw from a range of strategies to persuade people in a way that results in agreement or behaviour change.

Managing relationships and team working – able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people. Works co-operatively with the ability to work with other teams in developing tools, features and services.

Resilience – manages personal effectiveness by managing emotions in the face of pressure, setbacks or when dealing with provocative situations. Demonstrates an approach to work that is characterised by commitment, motivation and energy.

Flexibility – adapts and works effectively with a variety of situations, individuals or groups. Able to understand and appreciate different and opposing perspectives on an issue, to adapt an approach as the requirements of a situation change, and to change or easily accept changes in one’s own organisation or job requirements.

Application Closing Date

15th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)