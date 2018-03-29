26 Must-Have Things For NYSC Camp

It is just few weeks to the commencement of the 2018 Batch A stream I orientation course activities across Nigeria. For the benefit of many prospective Corp members who are ignorant of NYSC orientation camp, here are must-have things…

Authentic Student ID card (Original and Photocopies)

Certificate /Statement of Result from your School If you are a Medical Doctor or a Pharmacist you will be expected to come along with the original copy of your registration certificate with the Nigerian Medical Council, Pharmacist Board or Optometrist Registration Council and evidence of completion of housemanship or internship.

NYSC Call-up letter

Recent Passport Photographs

Going to camp with the above listed documents and items will get you through your registration up to the point of collection of mattress and your NYSC KIT.

The NYSC kit consists 2 round neck loosely fitted white T-shirts, 2 pair of white shorts, One NYSC crested vest, a pair of NYSC khaki (Jacket, Belt and trousers), a crested NYSC cap, a pair of Jungle boots, a pair of NYSC white tennis shoes.

It’s ok to buy buckets and non-essentials at the camp.

Other recommended items are:

Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Bath soap & Sponge

Detergent & Bar Soap

Toilet Paper&Towel

Sanitary Pads & Tampons

Shower Caps

Disinfectants

Buckets & Bailer

Body Cream & Lotion

White T-shirts & Shorts

Whites tennis shoes & socks

Bed sheets

Perfumes/ body spray

Rubber slippers/flip flops

Combs, hair needs, Makeup & accessories

Torch lights

Mosquito nets/mosquito repellant

Food flasks, cups, drinking flasks & cutlery

Padlocks and keys

Waist pouch

Handkerchiefs/face towels

Powerbank

MONEY.

– by Praise Olowe

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)