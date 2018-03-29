26 Must-Have Things For NYSC Camp
It is just few weeks to the commencement of the 2018 Batch A stream I orientation course activities across Nigeria. For the benefit of many prospective Corp members who are ignorant of NYSC orientation camp, here are must-have things…
Authentic Student ID card (Original and Photocopies)
Certificate /Statement of Result from your School If you are a Medical Doctor or a Pharmacist you will be expected to come along with the original copy of your registration certificate with the Nigerian Medical Council, Pharmacist Board or Optometrist Registration Council and evidence of completion of housemanship or internship.
NYSC Call-up letter
Recent Passport Photographs
Going to camp with the above listed documents and items will get you through your registration up to the point of collection of mattress and your NYSC KIT.
The NYSC kit consists 2 round neck loosely fitted white T-shirts, 2 pair of white shorts, One NYSC crested vest, a pair of NYSC khaki (Jacket, Belt and trousers), a crested NYSC cap, a pair of Jungle boots, a pair of NYSC white tennis shoes.
It’s ok to buy buckets and non-essentials at the camp.
Other recommended items are:
Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Bath soap & Sponge
Detergent & Bar Soap
Toilet Paper&Towel
Sanitary Pads & Tampons
Shower Caps
Disinfectants
Buckets & Bailer
Body Cream & Lotion
White T-shirts & Shorts
Whites tennis shoes & socks
Bed sheets
Perfumes/ body spray
Rubber slippers/flip flops
Combs, hair needs, Makeup & accessories
Torch lights
Mosquito nets/mosquito repellant
Food flasks, cups, drinking flasks & cutlery
Padlocks and keys
Waist pouch
Handkerchiefs/face towels
Powerbank
MONEY.
– by Praise Olowe
