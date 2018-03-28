The Place Nigeria Job Vacancy : Fleet/Logistics Supervisor
The Place Nigeria is a trademark of Smackers Limited, a company registered in 2003 to explore opportunities in the hospitality sector in Nigeria. The Place is a profitable player in the QSR industry in Nigeria with great prospects and staff strength of +1300 employees.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Fleet/Logistics Supervisor
Job Description
- The Fleet/logistics supervisor is to oversee the Company’s fleet/logistics activities of the Company’s fleet.
- Overall, to develop, maintain and continuously improve fleet operations.
Responsibilities
- Oversee activities with regards to the acquisition, repair and preventive maintenance and replacement of fleet to meet company’s logistics needs
- Follow up with finance to ensure updated and adequate vehicle documents
- Develop and implement risk management systems for fleet management
- Liaise with finance/internal audit to ensure adequate control and monitoring of fuel usage- usage and records
- Coordinate the procurement and management of vehicle space
- Coordinate all activities in the dispatch of items- requisition, planning, scheduling, reconciliation with regards to operational requirements
- Oversee the timely dispatch of stock/item from central warehouse/kitchen in line with defined policies
- Implement and monitor efficient car tracking solutions
- Oversee all dispatch processing and handover activities ensuring documentation- proof of delivery, stock dispatch notes, goods received notes etc.
- Oversee conduct of trainings for drivers
- Investigate and resolve all incidences of missing, incomplete/damaged stock/equipment/items during dispatch
- Ensure daily reconciliation of stock/equipment dispatch
Qualifications and Skills Requirements
- First degree in any discipline
- At least two years hands on experience at supervisor level in a commercial environment with a large amount of stock level
- Strong communication skills
- Good knowledge of Lagos environment, routes, traffic
- Displays a high level of integrity
- Ability to multitask and function under pressure
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
Note: Candidates who do not meet the above criteria need not apply
