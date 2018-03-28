The Place Nigeria Job Vacancy : Fleet/Logistics Supervisor

The Place Nigeria is a trademark of Smackers Limited, a company registered in 2003 to explore opportunities in the hospitality sector in Nigeria. The Place is a profitable player in the QSR industry in Nigeria with great prospects and staff strength of +1300 employees.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Fleet/Logistics Supervisor

Job Description

  • The Fleet/logistics supervisor is to oversee the Company’s fleet/logistics activities of the Company’s fleet.
  • Overall, to develop, maintain and continuously improve fleet operations.

Responsibilities

  • Oversee activities with regards to the acquisition, repair and preventive maintenance and replacement of fleet to meet company’s logistics needs
  • Follow up with finance to ensure updated and adequate vehicle documents
  • Develop and implement risk management systems for fleet management
  • Liaise with finance/internal audit to ensure adequate control and monitoring of fuel usage- usage and records
  • Coordinate the procurement and management of vehicle space
  • Coordinate all activities in the dispatch of items- requisition, planning, scheduling, reconciliation with regards to operational requirements
  • Oversee the timely dispatch of stock/item from central warehouse/kitchen in line with defined policies
  • Implement and monitor efficient car tracking solutions
  • Oversee all dispatch processing and handover activities ensuring documentation- proof of delivery, stock dispatch notes, goods received notes etc.
  • Oversee conduct of trainings for drivers
  • Investigate and resolve all incidences of missing, incomplete/damaged stock/equipment/items during dispatch
  • Ensure daily reconciliation of stock/equipment dispatch

Qualifications and Skills Requirements

  • First degree in any discipline
  • At least two years hands on experience at supervisor level in a commercial environment with a large amount of stock level
  • Strong communication skills
  • Good knowledge of Lagos environment, routes, traffic
  • Displays a high level of integrity
  • Ability to multitask and function under pressure

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

Note: Candidates who do not meet the above criteria need not apply

