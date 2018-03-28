The Place Nigeria Job Vacancy : Fleet/Logistics Supervisor

The Place Nigeria is a trademark of Smackers Limited, a company registered in 2003 to explore opportunities in the hospitality sector in Nigeria. The Place is a profitable player in the QSR industry in Nigeria with great prospects and staff strength of +1300 employees.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Fleet/Logistics Supervisor



Job Description

The Fleet/logistics supervisor is to oversee the Company’s fleet/logistics activities of the Company’s fleet.

Overall, to develop, maintain and continuously improve fleet operations.

Responsibilities

Oversee activities with regards to the acquisition, repair and preventive maintenance and replacement of fleet to meet company’s logistics needs

Follow up with finance to ensure updated and adequate vehicle documents

Develop and implement risk management systems for fleet management

Liaise with finance/internal audit to ensure adequate control and monitoring of fuel usage- usage and records

Coordinate the procurement and management of vehicle space

Coordinate all activities in the dispatch of items- requisition, planning, scheduling, reconciliation with regards to operational requirements

Oversee the timely dispatch of stock/item from central warehouse/kitchen in line with defined policies

Implement and monitor efficient car tracking solutions

Oversee all dispatch processing and handover activities ensuring documentation- proof of delivery, stock dispatch notes, goods received notes etc.

Oversee conduct of trainings for drivers

Investigate and resolve all incidences of missing, incomplete/damaged stock/equipment/items during dispatch

Ensure daily reconciliation of stock/equipment dispatch

Qualifications and Skills Requirements

First degree in any discipline

At least two years hands on experience at supervisor level in a commercial environment with a large amount of stock level

Strong communication skills

Good knowledge of Lagos environment, routes, traffic

Displays a high level of integrity

Ability to multitask and function under pressure

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

Note: Candidates who do not meet the above criteria need not apply

