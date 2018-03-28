Sales Force Consulting Job Vacancy : Technician

Sales Force Consulting – Our client, is a reputable Plastic Coolers Manufacturing company with their factor and headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State, but with depots nationwide.

Due to current expansion in their operations, they urgently require the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Technician

Requirements

Candidates must possess Engineering backgrounds, with high levels of technical skills

They should understand and operate complex machinery and systems.

Remuneration

Remuneration is highly competitive and accommodation may be provided on first come first served basis.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send only their CV’s to: jobseekinginnigeria@gmail.com The subject of the mail should be the position applied for. Note

Candidates who meet these criteria and are ready to reside in Onitsha should apply

For Enquiry, call: 08120796570

