Sales Force Consulting Job Vacancy : Technician

Sales Force Consulting – Our client, is a reputable Plastic Coolers Manufacturing company with their factor and headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State, but with depots nationwide.
Due to current expansion in their operations, they urgently require the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Technician
Requirements
Candidates must possess Engineering backgrounds, with high levels of technical skills
They should understand and operate complex machinery and systems.
Remuneration
Remuneration is highly competitive and accommodation may be provided on first come first served basis.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send only their CV’s to: jobseekinginnigeria@gmail.com The subject of the mail should be the position applied for. Note
Candidates who meet these criteria and are ready to reside in Onitsha should apply
For Enquiry, call: 08120796570
