Sales Force Consulting Job Vacancy : Marketing Manager

Sales Force Consulting – Our client, is a reputable Plastic Coolers Manufacturing company with their factor and headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State, but with depots nationwide.

Due to current expansion in their operations, they urgently require the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Marketing Manager

Requirements

Preferred candidate who must be a graduate must possess adequate experience in the sale of plastic coolers and food flasks or related products

He/She must be versed in the elements of marketing mix, budgeting, sales strategies and relationship management

He/She must be a leader with exceptional communication skills and high energy levels.

Remuneration

Remuneration is highly competitive and accommodation may be provided on first come first served basis.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send only their CV’s to: jobseekinginnigeria@gmail.com The subject of the mail should be the position applied for. Note

Candidates who meet these criteria and are ready to reside in Onitsha should apply

For Enquiry, call: 08120796570

