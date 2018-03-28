Lorache Group Job Vacancy : Team Lead – Quality Analyst (Female)

Lorache Group – Our client, an ICT/ Internet Service Provider with coverage across the country, is recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Team Lead – Quality Analyst (Female)

Function: Customer Service

Reporting To: HOD Customer Service

Major DeliverablesTo monitor transaction quality of agents over phone, email & chat transcripts

To maintain performance report of individual Team Members

Audit processes for identifying process gaps and provide inputs for process efficiency

Prepare monthly performance reports for Management reviews & Action Plan

Conduct Root Cause and Training Need Analysis for various process

Responsible for team motivation and Create team synergy for enhanced KPI performance

Prepare certification module and evaluate each batch before release to operations teams

Provide inputs to Supervisor Contact Centre for new process and refresher trainings to teams.

Maintain records of QA reports history of officials and share them with Supervisor / HOD every week.

Qualifications

Graduate / Post Graduate

Desired Experience: 3 to 5 years.

Essential Attributes:

Customer Focused, Result oriented, Leadership quality, Energetic & Assertive, Knowledge of AVAYA and reporting structure, Proficient with Excel, Word & Power point, Team Player Desired Attributes Relevant Industry Experience, Should have Planning and organizing skills, Good interpersonal skills.

Application Closing Date

4th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@lorachegroup.com using the job Title as the subject of your mail.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)