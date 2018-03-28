Lorache Group Job Vacancy : Accountant

Lorache Group is a Marketing Management, Human Capital Development and Business Process & Strategist Consultancy Outfit, registered with Company & Allied Commission (CAC) of Nigeria to perform such businesses.

Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase. We also devise transformational strategies through organization design, process definition, and commercial ability development.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Accountant

Responsibilities

Verify, allocate, post and reconcile accounts payable and receivable

Assist with tax audits and tax returns

Ensure compliance with GAAP principles

Requirements

Qualified Chartered Accountant from ICAN or equivalent qualification

In-depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Familiarity with financial accounting statement

Proficiency in Excel,Word ,including Vllokups and pivot tables, PowerPoint is Mandatory

Exposure in ERP(Specifically in Dynamics) will have added advantage

8 – 10 years experience as an Accountant

Candidate must have sound knowledge on TAX management

Applicant must be able to build and manage smooth relationship

Candidate must have knowledge of FIRS

Professionalism, dependability, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their updated CV’s to: jobs@lorachegroup.com using Position applied for as subject of the mail.

Note: Applicants must be resident of Abuja.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)