Lorache Group Job Vacancy : Accountant
Lorache Group is a Marketing Management, Human Capital Development and Business Process & Strategist Consultancy Outfit, registered with Company & Allied Commission (CAC) of Nigeria to perform such businesses.
Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase. We also devise transformational strategies through organization design, process definition, and commercial ability development.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Accountant
Responsibilities
Verify, allocate, post and reconcile accounts payable and receivable
Assist with tax audits and tax returns
Ensure compliance with GAAP principles
Requirements
Qualified Chartered Accountant from ICAN or equivalent qualification
In-depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
Familiarity with financial accounting statement
Proficiency in Excel,Word ,including Vllokups and pivot tables, PowerPoint is Mandatory
Exposure in ERP(Specifically in Dynamics) will have added advantage
8 – 10 years experience as an Accountant
Candidate must have sound knowledge on TAX management
Applicant must be able to build and manage smooth relationship
Candidate must have knowledge of FIRS
Professionalism, dependability, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude
Application Closing Date
6th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their updated CV’s to: jobs@lorachegroup.com using Position applied for as subject of the mail.
Note: Applicants must be resident of Abuja.
