Lasaco Assurance Plc Job Vacancy : Risk Advisor

Lasaco Assurance Plc is a composite insurance and financial services company incorporated on 20th of December 1979 under the Companies Decree of 1968. The Company, then known as Lagos State Assurance Company Limited obtained License as an Insurer on 7th July 1980 and commenced business operations on 1st of August 1980.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Risk Advisor

Job Code: LAOLOO3

Job Description

Sales of the company’s products.

Qualification

Minimum of O.N.D.

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:

nikekolawole-jacobs@lasacoassurance.com Using the “Job Code: LAOLOO3” as the subject of the mail. Note: If you are not resident in Lagos, don’t apply for this Job.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)