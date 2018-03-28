Facebook targets female entrepreneurs in Nigeria with new initiative

Social media platform, Facebook has unveiled an initiative, #SheMeansBusiness, designed to inspire and train female entrepreneurs across the country to build, grow and start their own businesses.

Facebook noted that in a recent study conducted by Development Economics on behalf of the platform, it is estimated that businesses set up by women in Nigeria over the next five years (by 2022), hold the key to unlocking N19.7 billion for the economy, with the opportunity of creating a further 8.9 million additional jobs.

Facebook Public Policy Director, Africa, Ebele Okobi, said: “We know that when women do better, economies do better.“The study conducted by Development Economics further highlights this, with research suggesting that an estimated seven million new businesses could be set up by women in Nigeria by 2021– placing a greater importance on the role of women’s entrepreneurial ambitions for overall economic and social development in the country.”

Partnering with She Leads Africa (SLA), #SheMeansBusiness Nigeria is the first to launch in Sub-Saharan Africa and will bring together thousands of female entrepreneurs in a series of day workshops and training sessions across six cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja and Aba. With applications opening on March 27th, at sheleadsafrica.org/shemeansbusiness, training sessions will then be followed by post-training clinics aimed at re-engaging, advising and mentoring participants.

As part of the launch, a dedicated #SheMeansBusiness website will also be developed and feature: inspiring stories from female trailblazers who are following their dreams. These are the entrepreneurs who are redefining what’s possible for women in business in Nigeria – inspiring those who might one day become new entrepreneurs themselves.

There will also be free tools and resources – online courses to give more women across Nigeria the tools, support and practical advice they need to grow their businesses

Commenting on the partnership and trainings, Co-Founder of She Leads Africa, Afua Osei, added “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Facebook to expand access to the digital skills necessary to move African businesses forward. We know that with the right tools and support, African women can compete on a global level and we look forward to taking these critical digital tools to entrepreneurs all across Nigeria.

