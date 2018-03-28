Endgame Job Vacancy : Professional Analytic Writer

Endgame is a Strategy Consultancy and IntegratedCommunications Agency with a strong focus on enablingher clients to succeed in achieving theirset objectives.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Professional Analytic Writer

Requirement

Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date

24th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: crm@endgamehq.com And Click Here to Fill the Application Form

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)