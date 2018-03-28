Andela Nigeria Job Vacancy : Software Development Learning Facilitator

Andela is a network of technology leaders dedicated to advancing human potential. We help companies build high-performing distributed engineering teams by investing in Africa’s most talented software developers. Based in NYC, SF, Lagos, Nairobi, and Kampala, Andela is catalyzing the growth of tech ecosystems across the African continent while solving the global technical talent shortage.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Software Development Learning Facilitator



Experience: Mid Level

About the Position

The Software Development Learning Facilitator is charged with helping the next generation of African technology leaders gain the skills to be globally employable software developers.

Responsibilities

The specific responsibilities of the Software Development Learning Facilitator will include:

Mentoring aspiring software developers

Running simulated software development team sprints

Delivering actionable feedback and watching people improve based on your input

Tracking and measuring skill development using Andela’s unique learning systems

Continuously levelling up your own skills and grow with the organization

Qualifications

Experience with one or more of the following:

Professional Software Development (ex: Web development in JS, Python, Ruby, etc. or Mobile Development in Android or iOS)

Instructional Design in Computer Programming or Software

Relational/Business/People Skills Training

Mentorship or Coaching in Software Engineering/Development

EPIC Values alignment

Demonstrable commitment to the learning & development of people and technology

The ability to learn new things fast enough to amaze your friends and family

Be a self-starter who can accomplish tasks with minimal supervision.

Benefits & Compensation

Full-time compensation

Full medical coverage

Lunch and snacks provided daily

Beautiful working environment

Opportunity to work with the brightest minds on the planet

Oh, and a chance to change the world!

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

