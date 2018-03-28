Andela Nigeria Job Vacancy : Software Development Learning Facilitator
Andela is a network of technology leaders dedicated to advancing human potential. We help companies build high-performing distributed engineering teams by investing in Africa’s most talented software developers. Based in NYC, SF, Lagos, Nairobi, and Kampala, Andela is catalyzing the growth of tech ecosystems across the African continent while solving the global technical talent shortage.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Software Development Learning Facilitator
Experience: Mid Level
About the Position
- The Software Development Learning Facilitator is charged with helping the next generation of African technology leaders gain the skills to be globally employable software developers.
Responsibilities
The specific responsibilities of the Software Development Learning Facilitator will include:
- Mentoring aspiring software developers
- Running simulated software development team sprints
- Delivering actionable feedback and watching people improve based on your input
- Tracking and measuring skill development using Andela’s unique learning systems
- Continuously levelling up your own skills and grow with the organization
Qualifications
Experience with one or more of the following:
- Professional Software Development (ex: Web development in JS, Python, Ruby, etc. or Mobile Development in Android or iOS)
- Instructional Design in Computer Programming or Software
- Relational/Business/People Skills Training
- Mentorship or Coaching in Software Engineering/Development
- EPIC Values alignment
- Demonstrable commitment to the learning & development of people and technology
- The ability to learn new things fast enough to amaze your friends and family
- Be a self-starter who can accomplish tasks with minimal supervision.
Benefits & Compensation
- Full-time compensation
- Full medical coverage
- Lunch and snacks provided daily
- Beautiful working environment
- Opportunity to work with the brightest minds on the planet
- Oh, and a chance to change the world!
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply

