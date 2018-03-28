Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Safety Advisor

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Safety Advisor



Job Type: Contracts

Category: Environmental, Health & Safety

Job Nature: Resident

Main Functions

Provides safety / health support to the site leadership team and the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) ) Contractor’s organization.

In some cases, responsibilities may extend to other Safety, Security, Health, and Environmental (Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) ) issues, status, and metrics.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Ensure establishment and proper implementation of work processes at the site level as stipulated in the Project Safety Plan and the Project Security Plan

Monitor, investigate, identify, and resolve site level SSH&E issues, evaluate metrics, and provide weekly / monthly reports to responsible line management, Project Team SSH&E Team, and Function, as required

Work with company and contractor’s site management and Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSH&E) organizations to implement project specific site safety programs

Advise site Project Team (company, contractor, and subcontractors) of company, contractor, and local authorities’ safety requirements, regulations, expectations, and best practices

Facilitate and advise contractor and subcontractors to establish, communicate, and implement safety expectations and initiatives; monitor and stimulate execution with contractor’s safety policy, rules, and procedures; and monitor conformance with project and site safety execution plans and implement improvements where appropriate

Promote safety awareness and safe performance among Project Team members, including consultants and contractor personnel

Identify and work to eliminate site hazards, unsafe conditions, and unsafe acts; work with company, contractor, and subcontractor management toward achieving an injury-free work place

Keep site management apprised of significant safety issues and plans / progress toward resolving issues and eliminating hazards

Assist in implementation of systematic safety processes to assure compliance with the Project Safety Management System (PSMS) requirements

Collect and analyze data on safety initiatives and performance for reporting to project and functional management

Identify and assist with prioritization of opportunities for site safety process improvements

Conduct periodic safety inspections / assessments onsite and at key offsite subcontractor locations in accordance with established project and site safety plans or as requested by Project Team members

May conduct occasional health inspections, as requested by Medicine and Occupational Health (MOH) or the (Senior) Project Safety Advisor

Organize and coordinate SSH&E training program

Develop expectations for project management systems for safety-related activities

Communicate and coordinate guidelines for company SSH&E awareness, recognition, and incentive programs

Provide assistance to and participate in risk assessment and studies as defined in the Project’s SSH&E Plan

Provide regular feedback to (Senior) Project Safety Advisor / Functional Manager / SSH&E Manager

Organize and participate in investigations and follow-up of incidents, including development of remedial action plans

Assist in the preparation of notifications / reports for communication of significant incidents to company project / functional management as per the company’s incident reporting procedures and matrix

Review and / or critique incident and investigation notifications and reports

Provide support for training, drills, and other matters related to emergency preparedness and response.

Collect and share company’s lessons learned between site and outside organizations where appropriate

Encourage heightened SSH&E awareness and behavior throughout the site project

Assist in the facilitation of site level SSH&E Steering Committee meetings

Monitor work processes to ensure compliance with the site work permit system and area / system responsibilities

Maintains a high degree of ethical conduct

Prepare / provide a safety induction briefing to new team members and visitors to site

May collect and report security or health metrics when no security or health advisor is assigned.

May be asked to provide other services by the SSHE Function, Project Leadership Team, and / or (Senior) Project Safety Advisor.

Job Requirements

Prefer college level education or equivalent

Demonstrated work experience in construction safety-related positions (including some prior oil & gas experience)

Knowledge of security processes and procedures

Proficient in use of computers and programs such as PowerPoint, Excel, Word and Microsoft Office

Read, write, and speak fluent English, as required to function effectively within a project team

Prefer prior experience working in a multicultural / multilingual, emerging nation, environment

Willingness to travel / live away from home for extended time periods

Demonstrated ability (through past project successes) to deliver excellence in project SSH&E performance

Demonstrated ability to develop successful internal and external working relationships with emphasis on interfacing in a team environment

Must be fit for duty for a construction field environment (examples include uneven, unpaved walking surfaces, large structures that are accessible only via ladders or stairs, standing for extended time periods, climbing, bending, walking, reaching, and other physical demands)

Ability to work in harsh environments (examples include temperature and / or humidity extremes, remote locations with limited amenities) with changing priorities

Ability to set priorities and work independently in performing contractor services with an appreciation for company processes and procedures

No training will be provided (other than the company’s specific safety standards and procedures).

Application Closing Date

29th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

