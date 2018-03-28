Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Project Logistics Coordinator

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Project Logistics Coordinator



Job Type: Contracts

Category: Others

Job Nature: Resident

Main Functions

Work in-country to manage the EPC’s Logistics and Materials Management process. Serve as Logistics interface between Logistics Manager/Lead and Contractor organization to ensure logistics execution.

Interface between Logistics manager/Lead and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

Provide Logistics and Materials Management support for all project deliverables.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Support Logistics Manager/Lead with Logistics and Materials Management expertise, interfacing with Contractor Logistics and Materials Management personnel

Interface with and influence project disciplines to ensure logistics/materials management considerations are included in design and project plan

Interface with procurement to understand and influence contracting, materials management, logistics plan for deliveries and customs procedures

Develop an understanding of local transport and in-country logistics capabilities and capacities

Develop logistics elements of bid requirements, monitor KPIs, and coordinate progress reporting and materials management requirements

Familiarity with Logistics Contractors and resources in worldwide markets

Coordinate process to pre-qualify, approve, and reevaluate Logistics Contractors

Develop project and discipline specific work scope for Contractors

Strong understanding of the capabilities and limitations of Logistics Contractors

Interface with Logistics Manager/Lead and Construction to keep them informed of the qualifications and capabilities of relevant Contractors

Interface with Contractors to ensure safety, quality, availability, and reliability of logistics execution

Qualify and endorse Contractor equipment and services

Identify, qualify, and endorse vendor support infrastructure

General knowledge of local and national environmental and regulatory requirements

Interface with other Logistics Coordinators, Leads, Advisors and project planning teams to understand and resolve logistics issues

Ensure that the EPC Contractor has issued necessary Purchase Order (POs) in accordance with the published project schedule and Required On Site (ROS) dates and that the EPC Contractor verifies that the vendor has received and agrees to comply with the PO terms

Verify that the delivery documentation is complete, consistent and adequate and in accordance with the PO terms

Ensure that the materials specification delivered by the vendor is according to PO terms

Ensure that any changes to the Purchase Order terms are validated through the Project Management Team (PMT)

Ensure that the EPC issues a weekly report showing the status of all POs issued to date paying particular attention to ROS dates and Project Schedule. This report will show transport, receiving, customs clearing, storage and issuing of materials to the line item level. It will also show all exemption or exceptions and rejected materials

Ensure all materials received are stored in a safe and secure facility and that the preservation code addressed in the PO has been applied

Ensure that the EPC complies with the PO and that each item delivered to the storage facility is adequately marked for easy traceability

Reports all Overage, Shortage and Damaged (OS&D) of the received materials to the PMT

Create a file and maintain adequate records of each major transaction/shipment/PO

Keep a Materials Issue Report Register.

Job Requirement

Experience in logistics planning and execution, construction, safety, and procurement

Technical training or high school diploma

BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or other Technical degree

Willing to business travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide functional support.

Application Closing Date

2nd April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)