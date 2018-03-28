Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Logistics Advisor

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Logistics Advisor



Main Functions

Logistics Advisor provides logistics subject matter expertise. May include aviation, marine, shore base, ground transportation and camp services to deliver safe reliable and cost efficient logistic services.

Typical Job Positions may include: Logistics Specialist, Aviation Advisor, Marine Advisor Shore Base Advisor, Ground Transport Advisor, Camp Services Advisor and may cover some or all of the responsibilities listed below.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Provide technical input into logistics strategies and plans to support “Operating Organizations”

Provides technical support and input for logistics activities and interface coordination with “Clients” to support transportation of materials and equipment into, within, and from the country of operation.

Provides technical support in managing interfaces with procurement and warehouse services including tax and customs, expediting, shipping/receiving, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC), inventory management.

Supports Logistics Management to ensure logistics service companies comply with all prevailing regulatory, environmental and statutory requirements.

Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), Controls Integrity Management System (CIMS) and Logistic best practices.

Provides technical support for Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) programs and inspections of services and equipment including work-site inspections, security, audits and quality assurance verifications.

Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of complex risk assessments, incident investigation and engineering studies.

Leads or participates in logistics cost management and productivity improvement plans.

Leads or supports logistics teams troubleshooting issues.

Provides technical expertise to support to ensure all Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and Export Controls requirements are met.

Provides guidance for appropriate logistics components of Emergency Response Plans (ERP).

Provides Subject Matter Expert (SME) guidance and support for aviation, marine, shore base, ground transportation and camp services.

Supports Logistics Management as requested.

Develops, maintains and shares Logistics best practices.

Networks with cross-functional representatives and teams, industry associations, and suppliers.

Development of project plans while identifying application opportunities for lessons learned & best practices sharing.

Job Requirements

BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or other Technical degree

Demonstrates strong planning, scheduling, coordination and administration skills. Demonstrates strong communication and interpersonal skills to work with Production, Development, Projects, Drilling and Exploration; able to network effectively across organizations.

Behavioral Skills: adaptability, analytical capability, collaboration, effective communication, innovation

Functional Skills: SSHE management – operations and maintenance, process planning and mechanical coordination, maintenance management,

Application Closing Date

29th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

