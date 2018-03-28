Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Inventory Control Analyst

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Inventory Control Analyst



Category: Others

Job Nature: Resident

Description

Schedules and revises shipment plans to ensure efficient distribution of products to satisfy customers.

Analyzes inventory levels, production speed and product demand to determine reorder levels which will ensure product availability and minimize inventory costs.

Familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within a particular field.

Duties may include writing inventory reports, performing cycle counts, and determining periodic asset valuations.

Works under general supervision; typically reports to a supervisor or manager.

Job Requirements

MS Excel,

ERP experience

Previous work experience in similar role

Application Closing Date

2nd April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

