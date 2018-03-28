Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Construction Site Lead – EXPAT
Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Construction Site Lead – EXPAT
Category: Building and Construction
Main Functions
- Lead Site Safety
- Lead company site team (as assigned) for completion of construction activities in accordance with project objectives, priorities, and contract specifications
- Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned
- Oversee the execution of fabrication, construction, and hookup
- Coordinate activities of site safety, technical, and quality inspection personnel
- Determine if corrective actions are needed in order to meet project objectives, and work to have these implemented
- Coordinate site interfaces between contractors (and subcontractors) with Production Operations, Drilling, and other ongoing projects as applicable
- Report progress, performance, initiatives, issues, and challenges to Construction Site Manager or Project Manager as appropriate
Tasks And Responsibilities
- Champion the Company Sites Leadership Expectations
- Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and among Project Team members
- Lead/assist in preparation and development of construction planning deliverables (Pre-Check Point 2)
- Interface with contractor on a day to day basis
- Provide input in the review and development of contractor’s detailed plans and procedures
- Monitor and appraise contractor’s performance and recommend corrective action to be taken where deficiencies are detected; verify actions are taken
- Coordinate resolution of construction related issues with guidance from supervisor
- Establish, implement, and maintain verification process for mechanical completion
- Utilize best practices, Comes, and other current Construction systems/tools
- Ensure appropriate materials management system is implemented at site
- Coordinate with on-site personnel regarding planning and implementation of fabrication, construction, and mechanical completion activities
- Participate in company’s learned reviews and provide input to close-out report sections upon completion of work
- Ensure execution of the contract is in compliance with contract specifications
- Ensure change requests are in accordance with Management of Change Plan
- Provide input to appraisal process for assigned site personnel
- Manage the project business services and contracting and materials management organization and functional interfaces through the Execution Stage
Job Requirement
- Years’ experience in-field Construction planning, execution, and completions
- BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or Technical degree
- Willing to travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites
- Past Construction Site Lead experience on major capital project
Application Closing Date
29th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
