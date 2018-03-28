Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Construction Site Lead – EXPAT

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Construction Site Lead – EXPAT



Category: Building and Construction

Main Functions

Lead Site Safety

Lead company site team (as assigned) for completion of construction activities in accordance with project objectives, priorities, and contract specifications

Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned

Oversee the execution of fabrication, construction, and hookup

Coordinate activities of site safety, technical, and quality inspection personnel

Determine if corrective actions are needed in order to meet project objectives, and work to have these implemented

Coordinate site interfaces between contractors (and subcontractors) with Production Operations, Drilling, and other ongoing projects as applicable

Report progress, performance, initiatives, issues, and challenges to Construction Site Manager or Project Manager as appropriate

Tasks And Responsibilities

Champion the Company Sites Leadership Expectations

Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and among Project Team members

Lead/assist in preparation and development of construction planning deliverables (Pre-Check Point 2)

Interface with contractor on a day to day basis

Provide input in the review and development of contractor’s detailed plans and procedures

Monitor and appraise contractor’s performance and recommend corrective action to be taken where deficiencies are detected; verify actions are taken

Coordinate resolution of construction related issues with guidance from supervisor

Establish, implement, and maintain verification process for mechanical completion

Utilize best practices, Comes, and other current Construction systems/tools

Ensure appropriate materials management system is implemented at site

Coordinate with on-site personnel regarding planning and implementation of fabrication, construction, and mechanical completion activities

Participate in company’s learned reviews and provide input to close-out report sections upon completion of work

Ensure execution of the contract is in compliance with contract specifications

Ensure change requests are in accordance with Management of Change Plan

Provide input to appraisal process for assigned site personnel

Manage the project business services and contracting and materials management organization and functional interfaces through the Execution Stage

Job Requirement

Years’ experience in-field Construction planning, execution, and completions

BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or Technical degree

Willing to travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites

Past Construction Site Lead experience on major capital project

