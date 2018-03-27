“I Was Excited To Visit Nigeria And Meet The President And VP” – Bill Gates

World’s richest woman Bill Gates who visited Nigeria few days ago is excited to visit the country and meet President Buhari and VP, Osinbajo.

In his recent tweet, he expressed his excitement in meeting the duo and explains few of what was discussed.He rote on twitter:

I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo to discuss the country’s development goals.

We agreed that Nigeria’s bright future will benefit from further investment in the country’s greatest resource: its people.

I was excited to visit Nigeria and meet with @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo to discuss the country’s development goals. We agreed that Nigeria’s bright future will benefit from further investment in the country’s greatest resource: its people. pic.twitter.com/ndH3xRVxQr — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 26, 2018

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)