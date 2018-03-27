“Davido Bought Fame, Wizkid Earned It,” – Marenike Says (Do You Agree?)

UK based Nigerian singer, Morenike Olasode who goes by the stage name Marenikae has made a statement that may probably stir up another round of supremacy battle between Wizkid and Davido.

In an Interview with the Vanguard, she was quoted saying, Wizkid earned his status as a superstar artiste while Davido bought his way up in the music industry.On Wizkid, She said:-

“Wizkid is an all-rounder because of his vibes; thanks to his learning and struggling years.

Struggle in the industry teaches you how to be a better artiste, it teaches you how to navigate in the business, how to improve, how to grow, it makes you more perceptive, more aware of what the market needs and I think this struggle shaped Wizkid’s career and drive”, she argued.

While speaking on how Davido bought his current stardom, she said:-

“Davido on the other hand grew in better circumstances and his career also snowballed in better circumstances but he’s also good.

There are some Davido’s songs I love more than Wizkid’s but if I have to pick one person, looking at Wizkid’s artistry, image, performance and history, I’ll pick Wizkid.

As far as image is concerned, Wizkid is very sophisticated.”

Now to all music lovers on Naijaloaded, do agree with the statement that;

Wizkid Earned His Fame But Davido Bought it?

Let’s have your take on this!

