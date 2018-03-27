When the idea of writing this post came to me, I laughed and called some of my fellow entertainment buddies to also ask them who the king of the street is between Olamide and Davido.

This calls for questioning since its obvious who the king of the street is when it comes to entertainment in the Nigeria music hub.But, Davido just came out days ago and declared that despite he isn’t from the street, he runs and controls the street.

These are his exact words:

‘Not from the ghetto but I run all ghetto’

I believe he’s talking about his music running the street. Well, who am I to judge. Although, Olamide hasn’t said anything about this and I really don’t think it’s something he should talk on if we are to call a spade a spade and not a shovel.

Davido clearly sings hit songs that the street loves these songs, but do those songs really crown him ‘The king of the street?’, If Davido is ‘The King Of The Street’, where does this leave Olamide? The assistant King of the Street?

The best judge for these questions are you, the fans reading this.

…So,

Between Olamide And Davido, Who Do You Think Is The King Of The Streets?

Drop Your Comments Below.

