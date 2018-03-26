Operations Officer at Meristem Securities Limited -Apply Now

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Operations Officer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 2 years

Job Field Administration / Secretarial Finance / Accounting / Audit

This role suits that individual who enjoys working in a team that ensures operational excellence and effective execution of operational activities. Passionate about ensuring up to date technology, strategy, processes and systems support for all Operational activities.

The Operations Support Officer role is accountable for providing value added support and professional acumen in all business-related activities.

Sounds like you? Then come along to join a dynamic organisation that rewards excellence, creativity and passion, with the opportunity of constant personal development and freedom of expression within the realms of the Financial Industry. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Strive to ensure standards are adhered to in the performance of core operations, tasks/activities hence ensure efficient and accurate processing of all inbound and outbound transactions.

Work within the operational guideline in the implementation of a system for monitoring the overall composition and quality of the credit portfolio including the development and utilization of an internal risk rating system.

Promote utilization of information systems and analytical techniques that enable management to measure the credit risk inherent in all on- and off-balance sheet activities which may arise.

Enhance effectiveness by designing and continually improving systems, tools and workflows to identify and mitigate operational risks attached to the department.

Ensure that the Operations infrastructure, systems, policies, processes and control environment meet business needs and are delivered to the highest quality standards and service levels.

Collaborate with the IT business solutions and ensure optimal leverage of technology to effectively enable NESI Stabilization Strategy Limited’s business operations and processes.

Effectively check and verify transactions, ensuring processing of transactions is carried out in a timely manner.

Keep abreast of trends/ development taking place in the finance and power sectors, and disseminate them to staff under direct and indirect reporting where applicable.

Desired experience

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in the electricity industry would be an added advantage.

Studies

A good university degree in a numerate field with a professional qualification such as ACA, ACCA in Accounts or a similar discipline with minimum years of experience. Any higher degree holder as an MBA or MSC in the Finance or Accounting field is also enc

Minimum requirements

Good computer skills with experience in the use of Microsoft office applications, Microsoft excel and others.

Numerical, inquisitive, innovative, versatile, analytical and willing to learn.

Good statistical and investment knowledge.

Good attitude towards colleagues with excellent inter-personal and people skills.

Commitment to seeking accurate and timely information to a high standard.

Desired requirements

Must be a proactive, creative and self-motivated personality.

Must be able to multi-task.

Must be honest and upright in character

Must exhibit highest ethical standards and professional conduct.

