Operations And Accounts Officer (Fund Accountant) at Meristem Securities Limited

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Operations And Accounts Officer (Fund Accountant)
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Experience 3 years
- Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit
Operations and Accounts Officer (Fund Accountant)
- Actively manage the equity and money market fund in accordance with the guidance of the investment committee.
- Generate alpha on the funds i.e. return above the target and the benchmark
- Make presentation to the investment committee on Investment Policy Statement for clients
- Review the fund and take position in the best interest of subscribers.
- Have complete knowledge of the trust deed, custody agreement and all other documents
- Keep up to date on regulation on collective investment schemes.
- Liaise with Meristem research to get up to date market information that will be beneficial in the management of the funds.
- Liaise with operations for daily bid-ask price.
- Drive the sales of the Funds and create marketing pitch for presentation and sales.
- Any other functions as may be assigned by the Head of Portfolio Management
Desired experience
At least 3 year relevant working experience
Studies
B.sc in a numerical discipline, Social Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Finance and Accounting.
Desired requirements
- Good computer skills with experience in the use of Microsoft office applications, Microsoft excel and others.
- Numerical, inquisitive, innovative, versatile, analytical and willing to learn
- Good statistical and investment knowledge.
- Good attitude towards colleagues with excellent inter-personal and people skills
- Commitment to seeking accurate and timely information to a high standard.
