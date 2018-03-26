Massive Job Recruitment at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now Before Deadline

March 26, 2018   Jobs   No comments

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company. Method of Application  – Get details and use specific job links below to Apply

Customer Service Officer  – Apply Here >>

Wealth Advisor  – Apply Here >>

Trust Associate  – Apply Here >>

Compliance And Legal Officer – Apply Here >>

Brand Management/Marketing Communications Officer – Apply Here >>

Strategy Officer  – Apply Here >>

Mutual Funds Officer  – Apply Here >>

Accounts And Operations Officer   – Apply Here >>

Operations And Accounts Officer (Fund Accountant)   – Apply Here >>

Operations Officer  – Apply Here >>

Group Business Development Executive   – Apply Here >>

(Visited 98 times, 109 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *